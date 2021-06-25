In his first comments since he reached an agreement to become LSU’s next baseball coach, Jay Johnson called accepting the job “the opportunity of my lifetime” as LSU announced the hire.

Johnson officially became LSU’s 26th head baseball coach Friday morning and just the fourth since 1984. He succeeded Paul Mainieri, who retired after winning one national championship over 15 seasons.

"I am humbled and honored to be the head baseball coach at LSU and serve as the steward of the next generation of national champions," Johnson said in a prewritten statement released by the school. He also thanked athletic director Scott Woodward and executive deputy athletic director Stephanie Rempe, the leaders of the hiring process.

“I view this as the opportunity of my lifetime,” Johnson said, “and will do everything in my power to have our team playing a brand of baseball that makes everyone at LSU, the Baton Rouge community and the entire state of Louisiana incredibly proud.”

Johnson left Arizona, itself a respected baseball program, to take the job at LSU. The Wildcats have won four national championships and made 18 College World Series appearances. Johnson led Arizona to two of them during his six seasons there, including a trip this year when it was the first team eliminated from the field.

An Oroville, California, native with no previous ties to Louisiana, Johnson has spent his life along the West Coast. He coached at Point Loma Nazarene, his alma mater, before spending eight seasons as an assistant coach at San Diego.

Johnson then went to Nevada and Arizona, along the way developing a reputation for prolific offenses. Arizona led the country this season in runs scored with 537. He also signed the nation’s No. 4 recruiting class during the last cycle.

Now, Johnson will move across the country to become LSU’s head coach. The Tigers haven’t reached the College World Series since 2017. Fittingly, the two sides reached an agreement Thursday, sources said, which marked the 12th anniversary of LSU’s last national championship. The school expects him to win more.

“The interest we received from great coaches across the country was significant," Woodward said in a statement. "Ultimately, Jay's track record of postseason success, explosive lineups and highly-ranked recruiting classes set him apart from the field. He's made an immediate impact at every program he's led, and he's one of the most energetic, innovative, and focused coaches in America.”

LSU will introduce Johnson in a press conference at 4:30 p.m. Monday inside Alex Box Stadium. The school will let fans watch through a live stream on the scoreboard. Johnson will then walk onto the field and take questions from the crowd.

Once he finishes the introduction, Johnson will have little time before some of the most significant dates on the baseball calendar. Players can transfer once during their careers and immediately play, but they must notify their schools they intend to transfer by July 1, giving Johnson about a week to sort through the roster.

Ten days later, the Major League Baseball draft begins. The event annually shapes college baseball teams as professional franchises pluck away signed recruits and draft-eligible stars. College baseball coaches have usually spent years building relationships with their signees before the draft. Johnson will have had weeks.

Along the way, Johnson has to hire assistant coaches and form the rest of his support staff. He won’t be able to retain hitting coach Eddie Smith, who left for Utah Valley, and recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain. A week after his reported departure, Texas A&M announced Cain as its recruiting coordinator Friday morning.

If Johnson retains the core of LSU’s roster from this spring, he will coach the team’s top three hitters — outfielder Dylan Crews, first baseman Tre’ Morgan and infelder Cade Doughty — as well as the entire starting infield. LSU could also return junior outfielders Gavin Dugas and Giovanni DiGiacomo, who are draft-eligible but could potentially boost their stock with another year.

More questions exist on the mound. LSU may have to replace its entire weekend rotation and multiple veterans in the bullpen, though none of LSU’s players have made an announcement about their future since the end of the season, in part because they needed to wait for LSU to hire a coach.

Despite all those uncertainties, LSU hopes Johnson’s budding experience, ability to coach hitters and recruiting acumen will maintain the program’s status as one of the elites in college baseball.

On Thursday night, four hours after news broke of Johnson’s hiring, Mikey Romero flipped his verbal commitment from Arizona to LSU. An infielder and rising senior, Romero was considered one of the best players in Arizona’s 2022 class.

“We couldn’t be happier,” Romero wrote on social media, “and I couldn’t be happier.”