LSU will play Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 21, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday afternoon.

The Tigers begin their SEC schedule against the Commodores in Vanderbilt Stadium. The game will be broadcast on either ESPN, ESPN2 or the SEC Network.

It will mark LSU's first daytime kickoff of the season after the Tigers played in prime-time their first three games.

LSU last played Vanderbilt on Sept. 11, 2010, in Nashville. The Tigers won, 27-3, as Stevan Ridley rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown.

