LSU third baseman Cade Doughty (4) is greeted by his teammates after hitting a two run home run against Texas Southern, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

After winning its last two games, LSU hosts UTSA in its final series before the beginning of Southeastern Conference play. Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball. UTSA is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 11-3. UTSA is 5-3.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Jr. RHP Jaden Hill (2-1, 6.97 ERA, 10.1 IP, 2 BB, 9 SO); UTSA — TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Senior Devin Fontenot entered the season as a possible All-American closer, but he struggled recently, allowing three runs over three appearances last week. LSU gave Fontenot two mid-game situations to let him pitch in low-pressure environments. He looked better, but not as crisp as coach Paul Mainieri wants him to be. This will be an important weekend as LSU tries to settle bullpen roles before conference play, and Fontenot is a key part of that.

