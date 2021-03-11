After winning its last two games, LSU hosts UTSA in its final series before the beginning of Southeastern Conference play. Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball. UTSA is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 11-3. UTSA is 5-3.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Jr. RHP Jaden Hill (2-1, 6.97 ERA, 10.1 IP, 2 BB, 9 SO); UTSA — TBA
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Senior Devin Fontenot entered the season as a possible All-American closer, but he struggled recently, allowing three runs over three appearances last week. LSU gave Fontenot two mid-game situations to let him pitch in low-pressure environments. He looked better, but not as crisp as coach Paul Mainieri wants him to be. This will be an important weekend as LSU tries to settle bullpen roles before conference play, and Fontenot is a key part of that.