College Gameday host Reece Davis ended speculation of who would be the show's guest picker for LSU-Alabama, announcing in the first hour of the show that former LSU baseball standout Alex Bregman would join the crew on set.
Who is Alex Bregman
Bregman, a member of the Houston Astros, was LSU's starting shortstop from 2013-2015 before turning pro. With the Tigers, Bregman earned multiple honors including the following:
2015 First-Team All-American (Collegiate Baseball, Baseball America, D1 Baseball)
2015 Second-Team All-American (NCBWA, ABCA, Perfect Game)
2015 Golden Spikes Award Finalist
2015 First-Team All-SEC
2014 NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team
2013 National Freshman of the Year (Collegiate Baseball, Baseball America, NCBWA)
2013 National Shortstop of the Year (Brooks Wallace Award)
2013 First-Team All-American (Baseball America, ABCA, Perfect Game)
2013 SEC Freshman of the Year
2013 Louisiana Freshman of the Year
A full list of his collegiate accomplishments can be found here.
Bregman was taken by the Astros with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 MLB Draft by the Astros. He became the highest ever LSU draftee.
Bregman was instrumental in Houston's 2017 World Series season, including hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen.
He finished the 2018 season with a .284 batting averaging, hitting 31 home runs and driving in 103 runs.
He was selected to both the 2018 MLB All-Star Game, earning game MVP honors, and 2018 Home Run Derby.
Bregman is one of the rising stars in baseball.