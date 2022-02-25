A few weeks after he started at LSU, special teams coordinator Brian Polian sat in an airport. As he waited on his flight, he decided to send a tweet asking fans for their recommendations around Baton Rouge.
Polian received over 200 replies with suggestions ranging from coffee shops to ice cream at the LSU AgCenter. He has checked them off one-by-one, stopping by Mike the Tiger’s habitat, a men’s basketball game and a baseball game. He also considered the food recommendations.
“The cajun turkey sandwich at the AM Mart is as advertised,” Polian said.
Like many of the new coaches, Polian wanted to understand the area. The majority of them had no connections to LSU, so as they wait for their families to join them, they have tried to learn about their surroundings.
“I know a lot of guys are here because of the community,” cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples said, “and we want to be engulfed in it and enjoy it.”
Steeples said the coaches have enjoyed The Chimes (he likes the bread pudding) and Walk-On’s, visiting the location near the football operations building “so much we’ve probably got stock in it.”
“I like to eat, so I've got to be careful,” Steeples said. “I've got to pick my spots so I can still look like a DBs coach.”
They’ve also arrived in the midst of Mardi Gras, and after driving from outside Chicago with his family this weekend, Polian will attend some of the parades in New Orleans.
Polian and his wife bought a new home and enrolled their children in local schools. Unbeknownst to him until recently, his daughter gets days off next week.
“Yeah, she's not going to class on Tuesday,” Polian’s wife told him.
“Why?” Polian said.
“They get a week off for Mardi Gras,” Polian’s wife said.
“Well, that's new,” Polian said. “We're going to learn about that.”