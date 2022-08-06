Catholic High five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. announced his commitment to play football at LSU on Saturday.
"I'm from Baton Rouge, so the question was really: 'Why not LSU?'" Sampson Jr. said.
Sampson is the No. 3 overall recruit in Louisiana and No. 4 wide receiver nationally, according to 247Sports. As a junior, he helped Catholic win the Division I select title with 40 catches for 932 yards and eight TDs.
Sampson is the third wide receiver in LSU's Class of 2023, joining three-star Kyle Parker from Lovejoy High School in Texas and four-star Jalen Brown from Gulliver Prep in Miami.
Sampson said he made the decision to commit to LSU this week, after he saw the social media movement, "#SheltonStays," which he said made him feel welcome.
"It was crazy, when I first saw it, I was shocked," Sampson said. "That definitely played a big part in me coming, showing me how much they really wanted me."
When it came down to choosing where he would go, Sampson said that Florida State gave him the most pause, since his former high school coach Gabe Fertitta joined as an offensive senior analyst.
Sampson is the first five-star commit of the 2023 class, which includes 12 four-star commits and five three-stars. He's the fourth athlete from the state of Louisiana in the class. He hopes he can bring more highly-touted recruits from Louisiana with him, including Zachary High School four-star safety Kylin Jackson and four-star Woodlawn High School quarterback Rickie Collins, who recently reopened his recruitment after committing to Purdue.
"Kylin Jackson, Rickie Collins, them boys coming with me, hopefully," Sampson said.