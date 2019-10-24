While the showdown between No. 2 LSU and ninth-ranked Auburn in Tiger Stadium will command most of the attention in the SEC on Saturday, and justifiably so, it's almost time to start thinking about the upcoming bowl season. Five SEC schools — LSU, Alabama, Florida, Auburn and Georgia — are already bowl eligible with at least six wins each (LSU, Bama and Florida all have seven). With Missouri being ineligible for a bowl and several league teams having some work to do to get the required six wins, at least four schools will be looking to move a step closer to bowl eligibility Saturday after 12 of 14 member schools earned bids in 2018. Since two-win teams like Arkansas, Tennessee and Vanderbilt could have a tough time reaching the six-win mark, Saturday's matchup of Texas A&M (4-3) and Mississippi State (3-4) in College Station will be huge along with games for Kentucky (3-4) vs. Missouri and South Carolina (3-4) vs. Tennessee.
1. LSU
RECORD: 7-0, 3-0 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Auburn, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: LSU by 11½
STORYLINE: LSU's offense was a little shaky for the first time this season in the first half at Mississippi State, yet no one had to tell the Tigers that won't get the job done against Auburn's defense. They must remain sharp with the showdown against Alabama coming after open date.
2. ALABAMA
RECORD: 7-0, 4-0 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Arkansas, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Alabama by 32
STORYLINE: The sprained ankle and surgery for star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the injury heard 'round the college football world over the weekend. His absence likely won't make much of a difference against Arkansas, which counts as a layup before the Tide's open date.
3. FLORIDA
RECORD: 7-1, 4-1 East
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: Like LSU, Florida was a bit sluggish coming off their tough battle the previous week, but the Gators were able to handle South Carolina on the road. The reward was a week off to get ready for their annual showdown with Georgia for the SEC East lead.
4. AUBURN
RECORD: 6-1, 3-1 West
THIS WEEK: at LSU, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: LSU by 11½
STORYLINE: After losing for the first time at Florida, Auburn had a week to stew over that setback. When the Tigers returned last Saturday, they annihilated Arkansas to set up the huge matchup with LSU. It'll be Auburn's third consecutive road game in conference play.
5. GEORGIA
RECORD: 6-1, 3-1 East
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: After falling from the ranks of the unbeaten with that inexplicable loss to South Carolina, Georgia had to get right against Kentucky before an open date. It took a scoreless first half in the slop to shake the Bulldogs out of their doldrums, but they got the job done.
6. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 4-3, 2-2 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Mississippi State, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Texas A&M by 10½
STORYLINE: As pointed out here last week, Jimbo Fisher's team has been up and down all season with a win followed by a loss through its first seven games. This is the Aggies' chance to win a second consecutive game for the first time. So, what'll it be? Win, or loss?
7. MISSOURI
RECORD: 5-2, 2-1 East
THIS WEEK: at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Missouri by 10½
STORYLINE: With no possibility of going to a bowl because of NCAA infractions, Missouri had played like every game was a postseason contest since being shocked in its opener by Wyoming. Then, a real head-scratcher came when it lost to a bad, bad Vanderbilt team.
8. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 3-4, 2-3 East
THIS WEEK: at Tennessee, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: South Carolina by 4
STORYLINE: Sitting on top of the world after its monumental win at Georgia, Carolina couldn't keep the momentum going against Florida. The Gamecocks were at least competitive, but now they have to win three of their next five to go bowling. Beating Tennessee is a must.
9. OLE MISS
RECORD: 3-5, 2-3 West
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: Ole Miss is another team that has to pick up the pace if they want to qualify for a bowl game. With the Rebels' loss to Texas A&M at home last week, they have to win three of their final four with league games remaining against Auburn, LSU and Mississippi State.
10. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 3-4, 1-4 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Missouri, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Missouri by 10½
STORYLINE: After a 2-0 start against nonconference foes, Kentucky is struggling with four losses in its past five games. If the Wildcats can somehow defeat Missouri, they could find a path to a bowl with Tennessee and Vanderbilt remaining along with two nonconference foes.
11. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 3-4, 1-3 West
THIS WEEK: at Texas A&M, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Texas A&M by 10½
STORYLINE: It's not the best of times in StarkVegas, so the Bulldogs, losers of four of their past five games, will be glad to take a trip down to College Station to try and figure things out. They better do it fast with games against Alabama and Ole Miss still to come.
12. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 2-5, 1-3 East
THIS WEEK: vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: South Carolina by 4
STORYLINE: As the frustration mounts for Jeremy Pruitt, the losses pile up. The upset of Mississippi State was wonderful, but the feeling (as expected) was short-lived when the Vols were thumped at Bama. Two tough SEC games remain after the meeting with Carolina.
13. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 2-5, 1-3 East
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: It seems like Vanderbilt, which was heading to another horrific season, didn't want to be upstaged by Tennessee and its win over Mississippi State. So it up and shocked Missouri, and, as a bonus, got a week off to soak in the feeling of beating a quality foe.
14. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 2-5, 0-4 West
THIS WEEK: at Alabama, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Alabama by 32
STORYLINE: Arkansas had shown some signs of life with two consecutive SEC setbacks by four points each — until Auburn showed up last week for a 51-10 blowout of the Razorbacks. This week, they take a 15-game SEC losing streak into their road matchup with Alabama.
