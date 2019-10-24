BR.lsufloridamain2468.101319 bf.jpg
LSU coach Ed Orgeron sings the alma mater with his players after the second half of LSU's football game against Florida at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 42-28.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

While the showdown between No. 2 LSU and ninth-ranked Auburn in Tiger Stadium will command most of the attention in the SEC on Saturday, and justifiably so, it's almost time to start thinking about the upcoming bowl season. Five SEC schools  LSU, Alabama, Florida, Auburn and Georgia — are already bowl eligible with at least six wins each (LSU, Bama and Florida all have seven). With Missouri being ineligible for a bowl and several league teams having some work to do to get the required six wins, at least four schools will be looking to move a step closer to bowl eligibility Saturday after 12 of 14 member schools earned bids in 2018. Since two-win teams like Arkansas, Tennessee and Vanderbilt could have a tough time reaching the six-win mark, Saturday's matchup of Texas A&M (4-3) and Mississippi State (3-4) in College Station will be huge along with games for Kentucky (3-4) vs. Missouri and South Carolina (3-4) vs. Tennessee.

The Advocate's rankings

1. LSU

RECORD: 7-0, 3-0 West

THIS WEEK: vs. Auburn, 2:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS

LINE: LSU by 11½

STORYLINE: LSU's offense was a little shaky for the first time this season in the first half at Mississippi State, yet no one had to tell the Tigers that won't get the job done against Auburn's defense. They must remain sharp with the showdown against Alabama coming after open date.

2. ALABAMA

RECORD: 7-0, 4-0 West

THIS WEEK: vs. Arkansas, 6 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN

LINE: Alabama by 32

STORYLINE: The sprained ankle and surgery for star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the injury heard 'round the college football world over the weekend. His absence likely won't make much of a difference against Arkansas, which counts as a layup before the Tide's open date.

3. FLORIDA

RECORD: 7-1, 4-1 East

THIS WEEK: Open date

TV: NA

LINE: NA

STORYLINE: Like LSU, Florida was a bit sluggish coming off their tough battle the previous week, but the Gators were able to handle South Carolina on the road. The reward was a week off to get ready for their annual showdown with Georgia for the SEC East lead.

4. AUBURN

RECORD: 6-1, 3-1 West

THIS WEEK: at LSU, 2:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS

LINE: LSU by 11½

STORYLINE: After losing for the first time at Florida, Auburn had a week to stew over that setback. When the Tigers returned last Saturday, they annihilated Arkansas to set up the huge matchup with LSU. It'll be Auburn's third consecutive road game in conference play.

5. GEORGIA

RECORD: 6-1, 3-1 East

THIS WEEK: Open date

TV: NA

LINE: NA

STORYLINE: After falling from the ranks of the unbeaten with that inexplicable loss to South Carolina, Georgia had to get right against Kentucky before an open date. It took a scoreless first half in the slop to shake the Bulldogs out of their doldrums, but they got the job done.

6. TEXAS A&M

RECORD: 4-3, 2-2 West

THIS WEEK: vs. Mississippi State, 11 a.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

LINE: Texas A&M by 10½

STORYLINE: As pointed out here last week, Jimbo Fisher's team has been up and down all season with a win followed by a loss through its first seven games. This is the Aggies' chance to win a second consecutive game for the first time. So, what'll it be? Win, or loss?

7. MISSOURI

RECORD: 5-2, 2-1 East

THIS WEEK: at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

LINE: Missouri by 10½

STORYLINE: With no possibility of going to a bowl because of NCAA infractions, Missouri had played like every game was a postseason contest since being shocked in its opener by Wyoming. Then, a real head-scratcher came when it lost to a bad, bad Vanderbilt team.

8. SOUTH CAROLINA

RECORD: 3-4, 2-3 East

THIS WEEK: at Tennessee, 3 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

LINE: South Carolina by 4

STORYLINE: Sitting on top of the world after its monumental win at Georgia, Carolina couldn't keep the momentum going against Florida. The Gamecocks were at least competitive, but now they have to win three of their next five to go bowling. Beating Tennessee is a must.

9. OLE MISS

RECORD: 3-5, 2-3 West

THIS WEEK: Open date

TV: NA

LINE: NA

STORYLINE: Ole Miss is another team that has to pick up the pace if they want to qualify for a bowl game. With the Rebels' loss to Texas A&M at home last week, they have to win three of their final four with league games remaining against Auburn, LSU and Mississippi State.

10. KENTUCKY

RECORD: 3-4, 1-4 East

THIS WEEK: vs. Missouri, 6:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

LINE: Missouri by 10½

STORYLINE: After a 2-0 start against nonconference foes, Kentucky is struggling with four losses in its past five games. If the Wildcats can somehow defeat Missouri, they could find a path to a bowl with Tennessee and Vanderbilt remaining along with two nonconference foes.

11. MISSISSIPPI STATE

RECORD: 3-4, 1-3 West

THIS WEEK: at Texas A&M, 11 a.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

LINE: Texas A&M by 10½

STORYLINE: It's not the best of times in StarkVegas, so the Bulldogs, losers of four of their past five games, will be glad to take a trip down to College Station to try and figure things out. They better do it fast with games against Alabama and Ole Miss still to come.

12. TENNESSEE

RECORD: 2-5, 1-3 East

THIS WEEK: vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

LINE: South Carolina by 4

STORYLINE: As the frustration mounts for Jeremy Pruitt, the losses pile up. The upset of Mississippi State was wonderful, but the feeling (as expected) was short-lived when the Vols were thumped at Bama. Two tough SEC games remain after the meeting with Carolina.

13. VANDERBILT

RECORD: 2-5, 1-3 East

THIS WEEK: Open date

TV: NA

LINE: NA

STORYLINE: It seems like Vanderbilt, which was heading to another horrific season, didn't want to be upstaged by Tennessee and its win over Mississippi State. So it up and shocked Missouri, and, as a bonus, got a week off to soak in the feeling of beating a quality foe.

14. ARKANSAS

RECORD: 2-5, 0-4 West

THIS WEEK: at Alabama, 6 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN

LINE: Alabama by 32

STORYLINE: Arkansas had shown some signs of life with two consecutive SEC setbacks by four points each — until Auburn showed up last week for a 51-10 blowout of the Razorbacks. This week, they take a 15-game SEC losing streak into their road matchup with Alabama.

Sheldon Mickles

