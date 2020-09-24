A crucial piece in LSU's defensive front will remain opted out.
Tyler Shelvin, projected starting defensive tackle, has officially announced he is sitting out his final season and will prepare for the NFL draft.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron has said that Shelvin was considering his options, and, for a few weeks, it was uncertain whether the 6-foot-3, 346-pound junior would return.
"Over the last few weeks I have given much thought and consideration for my options," Shelvin posted on Twitter Thursday morning." I had not planned to make a public statement but I feel it is necessary to address the rumors that have been circulating around me."
"With the ongoing nature of this pandemic and after consulting with my family, I am opting out for the 2020 season. I will also begin training for the NFL Combine as I prepare to enter the 2021 NFL Draft."
Last week, Orgeron said Shelvin's family had called him, but he hadn't spoken with Shelvin directly. Teammates had spoken to Shelvin, Orgeron said at the time, and "there's not been a decision yet."
"We'd take him back, obviously," Orgeron said. "We want him back. I don't know where he's at in his mind. If he doesn't want to come back, obviously we wish him the best. If he wants to come back, like any member of our family, we'll take him back."
The Southeastern Conference announced in mid-July that players could sit out the 2020 season and still keep their scholarships — a motion that was recommended by the league's athletic directors and approved unanimously approved by the league's presidents and chancellors.