Two hundred days out from the start of its 2020 season, LSU released its gymnastics schedule Monday for the coming campaign.
The Tigers will host six meets in a 12-meet schedule at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, plus the annual Gymnastics 101 exhibition at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10. LSU’s season and home opener will be Jan. 3 against Arizona.
The Tigers will also take on Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas and Arizona State at the PMAC. LSU LSU opens the Southeastern Conference portion of its schedule Jan. 10 at Georgia, then hosts Auburn on Jan. 17.
LSU also travels to Florida, Oregon State, Missouri and Texas Woman’s. The Tigers will also again take part in the four-team GymQuarters Invitational, Feb. 14 in St. Charles, Missouri.
The schedule features 10 opponents who took part in NCAA competition in 2019 including two — Georgia and Oregon State — who reached the NCAA Championship meet.
According to the school, current gymnastics season ticket holders can renew their seats by logging into their account at LSUTix.net or by calling the LSU Athletic Ticket Office at (225) 578-2184 or (800) 960-8587. Deadline to renew is July 31.
Requests for new season tickets can be done online at LSUTix.net. Season tickets start at $30 for adults and $12 for children ages 3-12.
In 2019, LSU was NCAA runner-up for the third time in four years and won the SEC Championship meet for the third straight season. The Tigers welcome a talented recruiting class that will have to help fill the void left by senior All-Americans Sarah Finnegan (two-time NCAA bars champion), Lexie Priessman, McKenna Kelly and Julianna Cannamela. LSU will be led by rising seniors Kennedi Edney, a two-time NCAA vault champion, and 2016 British Olympian Ruby Harrold.
The 2020 schedule, which will mark the first with long-time coach D-D Breaux and former assistant Jay Clark serving as co-head coaches, will include fewer chances for LSU fans to see their team up close.
The SEC Championship meet, which the Tigers won in 2019 at the Smoothie King Center, moves to Duluth, Georgia, just outside Atlanta on March 21.
LSU is also certain to go on the road for an NCAA regional if the Tigers qualify after hosting a regional at the PMAC in 2019. Regionals in 2020 will be April 2-4 in Los Angeles; Denver; Norman, Oklahoma; and University Park, Pennsylvania.
Eight teams advance from regionals to the NCAA Championship meet April 17-18 in Fort Worth, Texas, with four teams advancing to the final. The meet moves from the Fort Worth Convention Center where it was held this year about four miles west to the new Dickies Arena.
2020 LSU gymnastics schedule
Dec. 10 — Gymnastics 101 (exhibition, 6:30 p.m.)
Jan. 3 — Arizona
Jan. 10 — at Georgia
Jan. 17 — Auburn
Jan. 24 — at Florida
Jan. 31 — Alabama
Feb. 7 — at Oregon State
Feb. 14 — GymQuarters Invitational (St. Charles, Missouri)
Feb. 16 — Kentucky
Feb. 21 — at Missouri
Feb. 28 — Arkansas
March 6 — at Texas Woman’s
March 13 — Arizona State
March 21 — SEC Championships (Duluth, Georgia)
April 2-4 — NCAA regionals (TBD)
April 17-18 — NCAA Championship (Fort Worth, Texas)
Note: All meet times TBA except Gymnastics 101