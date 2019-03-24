The LSU gymnastics team won its 3rd straight SEC gymnastics title on Saturday night after Sarah Finnegan nailed a perfect 10 on her floor routine.

The Tigers were trailing the Florida Gators going in to the last round, but the senior's flawless execution secured the team's win.

Finnegan won the SEC individual floor title with that 10 as well as the all-around at 39.800. She also tied for the beam title with a 9.95 at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday.

“What you can control is on your event, doing your gymnastics,” Finnegan said after the win. “That’s what we did. We didn’t let if we were first or second or third get into our minds because it doesn’t matter until the very last person finishes.”

Watch her full floor routine here: