As LSU baseball opens its 2022 season Friday against Maine, these are five key areas in which the Tigers will need to excel if they are to make it back to the College World Series for the first time since 2017.
1. Throw strikes
Pitching has been the question mark of the offseason after LSU concluded last season with a team ERA of 4.53, which ranked No. 9 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 74 in the country. The departures of starters Landon Marceaux and Jaden Hill (injured most of last season) leave spots open for competition. LSU returns veterans at the position, like Devin Fontenot and Ma’khail Hilliard, but also welcome five new faces from the transfer portal. Hilliard’s consistency and experience make him a candidate for the Friday position, while sophomores Blake Money and Will Hellmers have battled for potential weekend spots.
2. Win on the road
LSU will play four preseason-ranked top-10 teams on the road this season starting with Florida in late March, then back-to-back road trips to Mississippi State and Arkansas. It’ll travel to Vanderbilt the weekend before the SEC tournament. Coach Jay Johnson has emphasized the importance of flushing out the bad games and starting anew, and with a road schedule of this caliber, the Tigers will have to be mindful of the dangers of getting too down after a loss.
3. Light up the bat
Johnson’s Arizona Wildcats were the No. 1 offense in the country last year. With star sluggers that include two of last year’s freshmen of the year, Dylan Crews and Arizona-transfer Jacob Berry, alongside Tre’ Morgan, who was LSU’s leading hitter with runners in scoring position, Johnson has all the tools to put together the electric offense that lives up to his standards. Much of the preseason has been spent figuring out the bottom five of a lineup that includes Crews, Berry, Morgan and Cade Doughty.
4. Stay healthy
Losing top pitcher Jaden Hill last year was a blow to the Tigers’ pitching rotation. LSU comes out of its offseason expecting a fully healthy team. As with any sport, as long as the Tigers don’t suffer any major losses and keep their stars on the field, it should be a recipe for success.
5. Find the right lineup
Johnson said on Wednesday that Morgan has been the most consistent hitter in terms of plate discipline, driving the ball in the gaps and making contact. The anticipation is high for the top four: Morgan, Crews, Berry and Doughty, but other players have also stepped up. Johnson noted that shortstop Jordan Thompson has been the most improved player this offseason. Designated hitter Cade Beloso’s adjustments to his hitting mechanics have paid dividends in the scrimmages. The battle at catcher will largely rely on who can contribute offensively and they add All-Southern Conference catcher Tyler McManus, who hit .346 (65 for 188) with 13 doubles, two triples, 11 homers and 53 RBIs for Samford last year. Johnson is also looking to add more left-handed hitters to sprinkle into his lineup, which has always been a key piece of his prolific offenses.