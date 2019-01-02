The LSU women’s basketball team opens SEC play at Georgia Thursday in a homecoming for three of its starters, with some advance warnings.
“I told my family — they’re Georgia fans — they need to be cheering for us,” said LSU point guard. Khayla Pointer, a native of Conyers. “No Georgia shirts. They’re going to be in our section. We’re excited to be playing in front of our home fans. It’s going to be a fun game.”
Another caution is that the young and improving Lady Tigers are coming off one of their most impressive victories when the teams meet at 6 p.m. in Georgia Stegeman Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.
LSU (9-3) handled South Florida from start to finish in a 78-49 victory Sunday culminating a strong week or preparation coming off Christmas break. USF, a team LSU coach Nikki Vargas said was NCAA tournament caliber, was just what her team needed with league play looming.
“Our team is learning how to play at a high level early on,” Vargas said. “It’s still December and our team is young. When you lose a Raigyne Louis and Chloe Jackson, you’re trying to find your go-tos. Faustine Aifuwa stepped up in the paint and Khayla Pointer stepped up right off the bat. I challenged them to be our go-tos. They answered the call.”
LSU’s press fueled the victory that saw the Lady Tigers jump ahead 21-0. Pointer had 18 points to lead four players in double figures. LSU bigs Aifuwa and Ayana Mitchell had 15 points each. Both are Georgia natives, Aifuwa from Dacula and Mitchell from Kennesaw.
Mitchell is averaging 14 points and 9.8 rebounds and is second in the SEC in field goal percentage (59.8). Pointer raised her scoring average to 11.8. Aifuwa, a sophomore, is averaging 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in her first season as a starter.
Fargas has also praised players in supporting roles. The team’s lone senior Shanice Norton brought energy and six assists, while Mercedes Brooks came off the bench to provide a spark with three 3-point baskets.
LSU and Georgia (9-4) are riding three-game win streaks and play similar styles. LSU leads the SEC in scoring defense (51.2) one spot ahead of Georgia (53.1). Georgia is tops in field goal defense (32.5) and LSU fourth (36.1).
Georgia has a trio of starters averaging in double figures, led by 6-feet-3 senior Cailya Robinson (13.1 points, 8.5 rebounds). Sophomore guard Gabby Connally averages 12.2 points per game while junior point guard Taja Cole is scoring 11.1 points per game and leads the SEC with 6.7 assists per game.
After Thursday’s game, LSU will have three of its next four at home, all against ranked teams.
“(Since Christmas) To get back into the rhythm and routine of getting up and down, competing and practice, I’m pleased at our progress,” Fargas said. “We took a step forward (against South Florida). I don’t want this team to miss opportunities. We took full advantage against a very good team.”