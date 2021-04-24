Jalen Cook, a Walker High graduate who was Mr. Louisiana Basketball in 2019, is staying in the state.
Cook, a 6-foot guard who played his freshman season at LSU and announced last week he would transfer, announced Saturday on Twitter that he'll be headed to Tulane.
"I want to thank LSU and all my brothers I made there that pushed me," part of Cook's message read. "The memories made at LSU will last forever. With that being said I will continue you (sic) my basketball and academic career at Tulane University!! Roll Wave!"
Cook played in 20 games at LSU, averaging 3.1 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 steals in an average of 7.5 minutes. He scored 11 points at Georgia on Feb. 23 and 10 against Louisiana Tech on Dec. 6.
New wave!! 🌊💚🤝. #504StandUp #ThankYouLord pic.twitter.com/Nz8CWMfY4b— Jalen Cook ™ (@jalen3cook) April 24, 2021
Cook's message also read:
"I want to thank God for blessing me and giving me the opportunity to play the game I love most. I know that through him all things are possible. I want to give a huge thanks to my family, my friends and fans for pushing me and standing by me in every way throughout my basketball career. I'm extremely blessed for my parents & brothers!"
Cook led Walker to the school's first Class 5A state basketball title as a sophomore in 2018. The Wildcats reached the championship game in 2019 and the semifinals in 2020, Cook's senior year.
Tulane coach Ron Hunter, who has made a habit of recruiting from the transfer portal, also added UNC Asheville transfer DeVon Baker, who averaged 16 points per game, on Saturday, according to multiple media reports.