Nobody on LSU’s team fills a stat line like Khayla Pointer, who has two triple doubles this season and came close to another in the Tigers’ 83-77 victory against Jackson State.
But Ohio State, LSU’s foe in Monday’s NCAA tournament second-round match, has its own version in junior guard Jacy Sheldon.
Sheldon helped her team through a tough first round victory over Missouri State with 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Her basket with 29 seconds left gave the Buckeyes a two-possession lead and she made all four of her free throws in the final minute to help her team seal the victory.
Sheldon leads the team in scoring (19.7), assists (4.0) and steals (1.8) while playing out of position because of a preseason injury to point guard Madison Green.
Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff could hardly stop pouring on compliments.
“She's an incredible kid, comes from a great family,” he said. “Her father is a former Division III basketball coach. She's been well schooled in the game of basketball since birth, and it shows. She’s just an amazing worker. There can't be anyone in the country working as hard as she is. You've got to chase her out of the gym on a daily basis.
“We had to shift Jacy to point guard, which I was a little nervous about because we count on her so much for scoring and so forth. She made the adjustment, and she's still been able to run the team, make sure we execute at a high level, make other people around her better, and score. That speaks to her character, to be able to make that adjustment and not miss a beat, it's not easy.”
Sheldon's numbers speak to her efficiency. She shoots 50.6% from the field, 36.2 from 3-point range and 86% from the free-throw line. Her quickness makes her a strong inside out player and tough on the defensive end. Her teammates glow about her leadership.
“She's always motivating us,” forward Tanaya Beacham said. “She's always telling us to bring it together so we can calm our nerves and get ourselves together. I feel like she helps us a lot of trying to keep us composed or tries to make sure that she's composed so we don't get out of control or anything.”
Said guard Braxtin Miller: “Jacy is probably one of the hardest workers I ever met in my life. She’s super determined. She keeps her cool, and she definitely helps us lead the way in times that we're struggling, especially like yesterday. She's an even greater person.”
Unmasked
LSU guard Ryann Payne has been wearing a protective mask on her face to shield a broken nose suffered in practice three weeks ago. She started Saturday’s game with it on but soon discarded it.
“My nose is still healing so I wanted to wear the mask to continue to protect my face,” she said. “After some time, I was like ‘I can’t see.’ It was getting too foggy. So, I decided to get rid of it and protect myself in case somebody tried to hit me. It worked pretty well without it.
“The first game I had it, it was adjustment. It was foggy and I couldn’t breathe. I gradually got used to it, but now I’m just going to thug it out.”
Family affair
Saturday was a big day for the another member of the McGuff family. Kevin McGuff’s daughter, Kilyn, is a freshman guard for No. 12 seed Belmont, a private college in Nashville, which upset No. 5 seed Oregon, 73-70, in double overtime at the Knoxville Regional.
Kilyn, who has played in all 30 Belmont games, had an assist and a rebound in six minutes.
“Yesterday was a great day for our family,” McGuff said. “Our game was nerve-wracking, down to the last minute, and I flip that on, and it goes to double overtime. My nerves are shot. I've got to regroup today and get ready for tomorrow.
“Really just an exciting time for our family. My wife and three youngest kids were in Knoxville, and they made their way over here. We'll see if we've got any more magic left tomorrow.”