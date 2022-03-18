MILWAUKEE — It was a first half to forget for the LSU men’s basketball team.
That set the tempo and ultimately played a big part in the Tigers’ first-round exit from the NCAA tournament on Friday night at Fiserv Forum, where No. 11-seeded Iowa State held off No. 6-seeded LSU 59-54.
The Tigers (22-12) trailed by as many as 12 points in the opening half but ended on a 7-0 run to pull within five, 24-19.
LSU interim coach Kevin Nickelberry couldn’t right the ship at the intermission.
The Tigers' 19 points were their second-lowest output for in the first 20 minutes of a game this season. The team’s previous low was 21 points in a 70-55 loss at Auburn on Dec. 29.
LSU, which came into the game hitting 31.9% of its 3-pointers on the season, went just 2-for-12 (16.7%) from beyond the arc in the first half. The Tigers also had its second-worst shooting half of the season, hitting just 7 of 27 field goals (25.9%), and they committed 10 turnovers before the break.
So what happened?
“I think it’s easy to say that we battled emotions,” Nickelberry said. “But we came out and got some early turnovers; we had some foul trouble early — I think Efton (Reid) got two and Tari (Eason) got two early. I think our emotions got the best of us. We tried to do a little bit too much, and we turned the ball over. Once we settled down, we were fine.”
Until then, not much seemed to go right.
At one point, The Tigers had just nine points and six turnovers, and the offense went stagnant. Iowa State scored eight points off LSU first turnovers in the first half, and even though the Tigers had eight offensive rebounds, they managed just two second-chance points.
They had a tough time setting the tempo, senior Darius Says said.
“We couldn’t really get going. It was just being stagnant,” Days said. “Some of the guys (weren't) moving the ball. … It was just a lot of things going on that first half, but it kind of opened up in the second half as far scoring the ball, moving in transition, getting steals. We were playing catch-up, and it was just too much in the end.”
After going just 1-for-4 from the field and 1-for-3 at the free-throw line, Days was LSU’s leading scorer at the break with six points. He finished with 14 on the night.
Despite all these crazy numbers, LSU trailed by just five at halftime.
The Cyclones (21-12) didn’t help themselves too much in the first 20 minutes.
They were 9-for-27 (33.3%) from the field and 3-for-15 (20%) from 3-point range. Iowa State ended up hitting 12 3-pointers on the night, hitting some clutch shots with under 10 minutes remaining.
Defensively, LSU only created six first-half turnovers on Iowa State and didn’t score any points off them. Iowa State’s defense was intense, picking up eight steals in the 20 minutes.
LSU’s only lead of the game — which lasted just 56 seconds — was 5-4.
LSU, which ended its season by losing five of its final eight games, needed a magical second half after its slow start.
The Tigers' second half was better, but it wasn't enough.