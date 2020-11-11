Once Texas A&M returned from a road game last Saturday, the Aggies administered three rounds of coronavirus testing. The results showed two positives among the players, coach Jimbo Fisher said, but subsequent contract tracing made it impossible for Texas A&M to play this weekend.

The Southeastern Conference expected contact tracing to disrupt its 2020 football season, but until this week, the SEC avoided a widespread postponement of games. Since Monday, the SEC postponed LSU-Alabama, Auburn-Mississippi State, Tennessee-Texas A&M and Georgia-Missouri because of positive coronavirus tests and contact tracing within multiple teams.

Speaking Wednesday after the postponements, most coaches with teams unable to play this weekend identified contact tracing as a key factor. The SEC mandates teams must have 53 available scholarship players, including at least one quarterback, four defensive linemen and seven offensive linemen.

“The numbers around contact tracing have emerged as one of our biggest challenges to playing,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Even this week, the positive test numbers are relatively small, but the contact tracing has the potential to magnify even one positive test.”

Most teams had a small number of positive tests, but necessary contact tracing identified high-risk players, pushing rosters underneath the SEC’s required threshold. Missouri didn’t meet the requirement at defensive line. Most of LSU’s players in quarantine had to isolate because of contact tracing. Auburn had 10 players and three staff members test positive as of Wednesday morning, and about an equal number quarantined for high-risk exposure.

The SEC’s protocols follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC defined high-risk contact as spending 15 minutes or more within 6 feet of an infected individual without either person wearing a mask. Those exposed must quarantine for 14 days because symptoms may not immediately appear. Fisher said one Texas A&M player earlier this year quarantined after contact tracing and didn’t test positive until his 13th or 14th day in isolation.

“I think we knew the social tracing part of this would be probably a bigger issue than the testing,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “You're quarantining people and you don't even know if they're sick or not. That's the part that's more difficult to manage, but it is what it is.”

After gathering information about the origins of positive tests, Sankey believed the coronavirus reached SEC teams away from the field, not from in-game transmission. LSU’s positive tests resulted from a Halloween party, according to Sports Illustrated, and Texas A&M believed its outbreak stemmed from the confines of road games, similar to Florida’s hypothesis when it had a coronavirus outbreak last month after visiting Texas A&M.

“The road trips are the most demanding because of the plane,” Fisher said. “You're in small locker rooms. You don't realize that. You don't think that's a big factor, but that's a huge factor. We've got guys spread out all over, but in those airplanes, it's amazing how close 6 feet is.”

While the NFL allows players to test out of quarantine for high-risk exposure after five consecutive negative tests, the SEC and other college conferences enforce the CDC’s 14-day period. Sankey said the league can’t vary from CDC guidelines and the advice of local health officials.

“Perhaps that advice will change,” Sankey said. “I think that would be helpful. But those public health officials are what's guiding that. Not conference commissioners.”

For now, the postponements presented the SEC with a scheduling dilemma. The league added an open date Dec. 12 to its original schedule, but five games already moved to the slot. As a result, the SEC decided teams not playing in the conference championship can play games Dec. 19, the same day as the SEC title game.

As the conference moves forward trying to finish its football season, Sankey said at some point the league may have to prioritize rescheduling games that affect division outcomes. He also said teams unaffected this weekend may have later games moved to accommodate the league schedule, similar to the SEC's adjustments after Florida’s outbreak in mid-October.

“There are plenty of scheduling suggestions on Twitter,” Sankey said. “I don't run the league based on Twitter.”

Compared to his July outlook for football season, Sankey feels satisfied with how many games the SEC has completed, but he finds little comfort because of the current situation. Focused on the Dec. 19 championship, he said the conference will adjust. On a door at the back of the league office, a sign reads, “Be flexible."

“You're troubled by what's happened this week with our postponements,” Sankey said. “I'm certainly shaken, but not deterred.”