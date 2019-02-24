Here are three observations from No. 1 LSU baseball's sweep of Bryant:
Undefeated start
It has taken four late rallies, but LSU is 7-0 for the first time since 2014. Coach Paul Mainieri said the team has gained confidence playing in such tight games. As LSU heads into matchups against South Alabama (Tuesday) and Southern (Wednesday), it has a chance to be 9-0 before playing at No. 23 Texas, the first ranked team it will face this season.
Bullpen concerns
In all three of its games against Bryant, LSU relievers struggled to retain the lead. In blowout wins Friday and Saturday, LSU turned to its bullpen with leads of at least nine runs. Both times, LSU’s pitchers let Bryant back into the game. After Saturday’s 17-8 win, pitching coach Alan Dunn told the pitching staff it has to throw strikes, especially when LSU holds large leads.
First base unsettled
LSU has used three freshmen at first base through the team’s first seven games. Drew Bianco and Cade Beloso have each started three games, and Sunday, Gavin Dugas started for the first time. All three have made defensive lapses. Beloso and Dugas have hit well, and Mainieri wants a first baseman who will drive in runs. Mainieri knows he won’t have a perfect defensive player at the position.