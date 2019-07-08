LSU's returning starting quarterback spent the Fourth of July relaxing at the pool at his apartment.

No, Joe Burrow said he "didn't do anything crazy." He just watched the fireworks from the levee facing the Mississippi River.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior has spoken plenty recently about the promised fireworks in LSU's re-tooled offense for the 2019 season, and Burrow said in a Monday morning interview on 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" that he thinks the new up-tempo, run-pass option offense is "going to be really, really explosive, and I'm excited to showcase it."

The Ohio native even said some projected point totals at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux on June 28, where Burrow said "I don't think a lot of people are used to LSU scoring 40, 50, 60 points a game."

There's been plenty of talk about this upcoming offense.

The man partly responsible with crafting it, 29-year-old passing game coordinator Joe Brady, has told viewers to "get your popcorn ready."

But as far as on-the-field evidence, it remains a wait-and-see game for an LSU program that has had three offensive coordinators in its past three seasons.

LSU hasn't fielded a top-five scoring offense in the Southeastern Conference since 2011, and previous promised offensive changes mostly flopped under former coordinators Cam Cameron and Matt Canada.

How is this time different?

Coaches and players have pushed Burrow to the forefront of that answer, talking about his skill, maturity and leadership, and his performance in 2018 provided stability in LSU's recent shaky quarterback history.

Burrow's name isn't included in many Heisman Trophy projections for 2019, and most sports books peg him as a long shot to win the award if they list him at all. (MyBookie currently lists Burrow with 150-1 odds).

But Burrow said spending a weekend with the nation's elite college quarterbacks like Georgia's Jake Fromm and Florida State's JT Daniels at the Manning Passing Academy gave him a boost in confidence.

"I can throw with anybody in the country," Burrow said Monday.

It's likely that Burrow will have to.

Most of the offensive reconstruction has to do with the passing game, and Brady said he tells his wide receivers that "this team will go as the receivers go."

Burrow will likely be the focus when LSU faces Heisman-favorite quarterbacks like Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Texas' Sam Ehlinger in a potential Top 10 showdown in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 7.

Burrow said "there's obviously high expectations" for LSU in 2019, and he pointed back to 2018, when the Tigers finished with its first 10-win season since 2013 despite being picked to finish fifth in the SEC West at SEC Media Days.

"We weren't pegged to be one of the best teams in the SEC," Burrow said. "Now we have the experience to go with the talent."

Eight of the players who started in LSU's Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida are returning, as are the four receivers who recorded more than 300 yards receiving (Justin Jefferson, Stephen Sullivan, Ja'Marr Chase, Derrick Dillon).

And Burrow will be at the center of this re-tooled offense.

Now in his second year, does Burrow feel like this is his team?

"I feel like it's our team," Burrow said. "I don't feel like it's my team or any one player on the team. I think it's our team. (LSU coach Ed Orgeron) talks about it. It's not his team; it's our team. It's not my team; it's LSU's team. I think we have a lot of leaders that work together to create this thing."