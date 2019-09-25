LSU coach Ed Orgeron hopes wide receiver Terrace Marshall will return by the Tigers' game against Alabama on Nov. 9.
"That would be really good to get him back for that game," Orgeron said on a teleconference Wednesday morning, "but I don't know if we can yet."
Marshall had surgery last Sunday, the day after LSU beat Vanderbilt. The true sophomore limped toward the locker room in the second half and did not return to the game. Multiple reports said Marshall had a fracture in his foot.
On Tuesday, Orgeron said LSU hopes to have Marshall back "toward the latter part of the season." The Tigers are not considering a medical redshirt, Orgeron said, unless Marshall cannot play again this year.
"I expect him to be back," Orgeron said. "We're going to need him. We're going to use him."
Marshall has 20 receptions for 304 yards. He leads LSU with six touchdown catches, which is tied for second-most in the nation. With Marshall out, the Tigers moved senior tight end Stephen Sullivan back to wide receiver.
"Terrace is going to have a chance after his third year to be a possible first round draft pick," Orgeron said. "I think he's going to want to play as much as he possibly can, and I do expect him to play a little bit sooner than most people think."