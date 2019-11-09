br.lsureturns.adv

In this Instagram photo, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards greets LSU football coach Ed Orgeron as he returns to Baton Rouge following the Tigers' 46-41 win vs. Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Gov. Edwards was one of the many fans who went to the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport to greet the team once they were home. 

 Photo from Instagram

No. 1 LSU put on a performance for the ages in their 46-41 win vs. No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. 

For that effort, Louisiana did its best to return the favor with a big hero's welcome for the undefeated Tigers once the team returned to Baton Rouge.

As word leaked out that LSU would be touching down at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport around 9 p.m., die hard Tigers fans quickly flocked to the airport ready to cheer for their team as soon as they stepped off the plane. 

One fan in particular made sure to be the first person to greet Ed Orgeron, Joe Burrow and the rest of the Tigers as soon as they landed — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Edwards posted a photo of himself shaking hands with Orgeron after landing on his personal Instagram account.

"Welcome home, Tigers," Edwards wrote in his photo caption. "You made the entire state of Louisiana proud tonight."

Edwards also shared video of the encounter across all his official government social media accounts.

The most memorable moment from the homecoming came via LSU Football's official Twitter account, when Joe Burrow arrived to cheers from the crowd. 

Burrow, who threw for 393 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win, immediately jogged up to the fence separating him from the fans and gave out high fives to as many people as he could.

He also stopped to shake hands with a couple of lucky young fans before leaving.

