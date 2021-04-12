Tiger Stadium: lsu football stock
A year after the coronavirus pandemic canceled LSU's spring football game entirely, the university announced Monday that fans will be able to attend Saturday's scrimmage at Tiger Stadium.

LSU is opening the scrimmage with free admission, the athletic department said in a statement, and is requiring all fans to wear masks inside the stadium.

The university moved to 50% capacity in its athletic venues in March, when Gov John Bel Edwards updated Louisiana into Phase 3 of a reopening plan. All fans will be seated and socially distanced in the lower bowl of Tiger Stadium for the spring game, and fans will enter at the south and west gates.

Fans will receive a free poster and roster card when entering the stadium, and concession stands will be open throughout the south concourse.

The LSU football team will walk down Victory Hill at 10:30 a.m., and fans can also watch this tradition while social distancing.

The gates will open at 11 a.m. Kickoff is scheduled for noon, and the scrimmage will be televised on SEC Network+ and broadcast on WNXX-FM, 104.5/104.9.

