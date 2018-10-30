The moment is cemented in LSU lore.

From 25 yards out, in the exact middle of the field, Drew Alleman lined up for the kick. It wasn’t the longest field goal he made that day and it wasn’t the shortest. In his time at LSU, Alleman made 36 others.

But this one was special. This one beat Alabama.

This Saturday marks almost seven years to the day since Alleman put No. 1 LSU past No. 2 Alabama on a night dubbed “Game of the Century.”

Few around Baton Rouge need to be reminded of the 9-6 overtime score with the difference being Alleman’s three makes — and Alabama’s four misses.

When the Tigers needed him most, Alleman was there.

“All week, I’ve been preparing before I go to bed,” Alleman told The Advocate at the time. “You’ve just got to play the scenario in your mind.”

Like his predecessor, Cole Tracy is prepared for if this year’s annual meeting comes down to him.

The transfer from Assumption College is 21 of 23 in 2018 with the only failures coming beyond the 50-yard line. He has four SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors to his name eight games into the season. He’s the first player in LSU history to kick nine field goals in two games. He hasn’t missed in 12 straight tries. Just for good measure, he’s also perfect on 24 extra points.

Ed Orgeron knows all the offense has to do is get within the 33-yard line.

Tracy will handle the rest.

“When I came out (to media interviews) before my first game, everybody asked, ‘How’s it going to be different than kicking at Assumption?,’” Tracy said. “My response was, ‘The game hasn’t changed. The uprights are the exact same.’

“Coming into this game, the game still has not changed. My job remains the same and I’m going to try to do that to the best of my ability.”

LSU’s confidence in Tracy grows with every game. He’s proved himself to be consistent, and more importantly, clutch in moments of pressure.

He became the first LSU kicker in the school’s 125 years of football history to hit a game-winning field goal as regulation expired earlier this season against Auburn. And he tied the school record when he went 5 for 5 against No. 2 Georgia.

Alabama has not been so fortunate this year or in the past.

Alabama’s lack of a consistent kicking game in the face of a seemingly endless pool of talent at every other position became a cliche criticism of the Tide in recent years.

Since Cade Foster and Jeremy Shelley combined to miss four field goals in the 2011 game, the Tide missed 56 of its 180 total field goal attempts (68.9 percent). By comparison, LSU is 88 of 120 in the same stretch (73.3).

Some became part of college football history — like the 2013 Iron Bowl against Auburn that ended with the now-legendary “Kick Six” in which Alabama missed a 57-yard field goal try only to see it returned 109 yards for a game-winning touchdown — while others were essentially meaningless in games the Tide had well secured.

The 2018 season continues the unfortunate trend with Mandeville, Louisiana, native Joseph Bulovas and Austin Jones before him.

Not only has Bulovas not had to make a pressure kick in his initial college season — due to the fact there’s been no need with the Tide thrashing opponents by no fewer than 22 points — but he’s struggled on mid-game boots as well.

Alabama missed five field goals this season, four of which belong to Bulovas and the other to original starter Austin Jones. Bulovas also missed an extra points while Jones missed three.

With the game on the line, LSU feels it has an edge.

“Cole has brought a tremendous amount of confidence to our football team,” Orgeron said. “Anytime we get inside the 33 I feel like we have three points. But we’re going to have to get to the 33 for sure, and there’s going to be some times we have to go for it.

“But we feel that if we can get down to the end with anybody, we can beat them with Cole.”