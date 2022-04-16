The LSU track and field team had just one win on the final day of the Tom Jones Invitational on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida, but it was a big one.
John Meyer, a transfer from Michigan, erased the oldest mark in the school's record book when he took the shot put title with a throw of 67 feet, 3¼ inches to win by nearly six feet.
The mark is also the third-longest in the NCAA this season.
That heave broke the 40-year-old school mark of Joe Maciejczyk, who had been sitting atop the all-time list since 1982 with a toss of 65-7.
LSU athletes claimed the runner-up spot in three other events — including the short hurdles as Alia Armstrong ran second in the women's 100-meter event and Eric Edwards Jr. matched that in the men's 110 hurdles.
Armstrong's time of 12.61 seconds was a personal record, topping the 12.65 she posted a year ago.
Armstrong was edged out by Florida's Grace Stark, who won with a 12.58. Both were aided by a 1.9 meters per second tailwind — which was just under the 2.0 mps allowed for record-keeping purposes.
Shortly after that, Edwards took second in the 110 hurdles with a wind-legal time of 13.50 seconds which was just off his lifetime best of 13.46.
Also, LSU's 4x400-meter relay team of Favour Ofili, Amber Anning, Symone Mason and Garriel White was second in 3 minutes, 30.52 seconds as the first collegiate team to cross the finish line.
Earlier in the day, the women's 4x100 relay team of Armstrong, Thelma Davies, Mason and Ofili claimed third in 43.18 seconds.
Ofili, of course, provided the top moment of the two-day meet Friday when she set a collegiate record of 21.96 seconds in winning the 200 meters.
Also Saturday, LSU freshman Godson Oghenebrume finished fifth in the men's 100 meters. His time of 10.12 seconds was a PR, tying him for sixth on the school's all-time list.
Late Friday, LSU's Katy-Ann McDonald won her second event in as many days when she took the title in the 1,500 meters at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California.
McDonald, who won the 800 meters with a PR of 2:00.98 Thursday night, made it a double when she bested 130 other runners in breaking a 37-year-old school record.
Her time of 4:13.07 bettered her PR by more than 4½ seconds and shattered the old school mark of 4:17.14 set by Christine Slythe in 1985.
In the men’s 1,500, Davis Bove produced a personal-best time of 3:43.47, which is seventh in LSU history.