lsuricefootball1572.111818 bf
Buy Now

LSU tight end Foster Moreau (18) scores after the catch as LSU wide receiver Derrick Dillon (19) signals touchdown during the first half of LSU's football game against Rice in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 17, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU tight end Foster Moreau has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl, officials with the bowl announced Wednesday.

Moreau, a 6-foot-6, 256-pound New Orleans native, is LSU's fifth-leading receiver with 16 catches for 199 yards and a touchdown, which he caught in the Tigers' 42-10 win over Rice on Saturday.

The Senior Bowl will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m. The game will be televised on NFL Network.

Among other SEC seniors, Moreau will play with Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen and Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram.

View comments