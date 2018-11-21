LSU tight end Foster Moreau has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl, officials with the bowl announced Wednesday.
Moreau, a 6-foot-6, 256-pound New Orleans native, is LSU's fifth-leading receiver with 16 catches for 199 yards and a touchdown, which he caught in the Tigers' 42-10 win over Rice on Saturday.
TE Foster Moreau @fmoreau from @LSUfootball has officially accepted his invitation to the 70th Reese’s Senior Bowl! #SeniorBowl #CompeteAndConnect #NFLTraditionInMobile pic.twitter.com/kZcVEH4zAR— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 21, 2018
The Senior Bowl will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m. The game will be televised on NFL Network.
Among other SEC seniors, Moreau will play with Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen and Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram.