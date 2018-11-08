The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' game with Arkansas on Saturday night.

BROOKS KUBENA

LSU 42, Arkansas 14

Simply, LSU should dominate. This is one of LSU's better teams in the last five years; this is one of Arkansas' worst teams in school history. The numbers are all there. Arkansas has thrown 15 interceptions. LSU has 15 interceptions. Arkansas played Texas A&M close, losing 24-17, but that was partly because the Aggies lagged after going up 17-0. Will LSU do the same?

SCOTT RABALAIS

LSU 34, Arkansas 19

By Saturday, LSU’s players and coaches will have moved on from Alabama much better than fans and the media have to the task at hand: taking out Arkansas. I am eager to see if LSU’s offense can spring back to life, because the Razorbacks have enough offense to pose a threat. But ultimately, The Boot returns to Baton Rouge.

SHELDON MICKLES

LSU 40, Arkansas 13

Let's see, Arkansas has given up 49.0 points per game in its three most recent SEC outings, That doesn't bode well for them, even against an LSU offense that has scored a grand total of 19 points in its last two games. That said, the Tigers can put up some points and should come out swinging to make someone pay for last week's beatdown.

