LSU softball returned to action Thursday for the first time since March 10, 2020.

The fifth-ranked Tigers returned to Tiger Park for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, defeating McNeese State 8-0 in the Tiger Classic.

LSU was 21-3 and just days away from opening Southeastern Conference play on the road against South Carolina when the season was halted nearly a year ago.

On Thursday, the second and third batters in the order for LSU sophomore Taylor Pleasants and senior Amanda Doyle, respectively, opened up the scoring with home runs in the first inning and got the Tigers to a 2-0 lead.

Later in the first, junior Georgia Clark ran home from third following a hit by pitch on sophomore Taylor Tidwell and the Tigers’ lead was extended to three.

Freshman Ciara Briggs added to the Tigers’ scoring in the fifth with a three-run homer.

The Tigers’ pitching, which had the best ERA in the nation last year at 0.95, continued to show success.

Senior Shelbi Sunseri started in the circle against the Cowgirls, striking out the first two batters in the top of the order. Sunseri finished the night pitching a complete game with six strikeouts overall and allowing just two hits.

That first base hit for McNeese State came in the game’s fourth inning when Jill Poullard singled to right center.

There was also damage done at the plate by Sunseri. She led off the fifth inning with a triple and scored on a wild pitch just moments later.

Sunseri then ended the game with a homer to center field.

Coach Beth Torina continued to start off strong now in her 10th season at the Tigers’ helm. The win against McNeese State puts her 18 wins away from 400.

LSU plays No. 25 Duke at 4:30 p.m. Friday to continue the Tiger Classic.