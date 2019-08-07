The pile of LSU player absences grew Wednesday afternoon at the Tigers' sixth practice of preseason camp, and it included two of the program's highly touted true freshmen.
Cornerback Derek Stingley, considered by some outlets the No. 1 overall recruit of the 2019 recruiting class, and running back John Emery, considered by some as the No. 1 running back, both were missing during the hot and sunny outdoor practice.
The two star freshmen joined a swath of camp absences that now includes six potential starters on defense, plus another two returning starters on offense.
Junior defensive end Glen Logan, who started in 10 games last season, missed his first camp practice on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4, 309-pound junior adds to the absence of senior defensive end Rashard Lawrence, whom Orgeron said Tuesday is being given days off in order to be cautious while Lawrence returns from his offseason knee surgery.
Lawrence has missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Junior cornerbacks Mannie Netherly and Lloyd Cole both also missed their first practices on Wednesday, which left the cornerback position group with only four practicing members: sophomore Treven Kately, and true freshmen Cordale Flott, Raydarious Jones and Jay Ward.
Other missing starters on defense include sophomore outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson and senior cornerback Kristian Fulton, who have both missed each practice since attending Saturday's.
Junior safety Grant Delpit, a unanimous All-American last fall, has missed practice since attending Sunday's.
Ed Orgeron said Tuesday evening that none of the injuries should be too concerning.
"Camp injuries," Orgeron said. "Sprain here. Sprain there. Nothing that's going to keep somebody out too long."
Chaisson tweeted Tuesday morning that his injury is "nothing knee related" to his torn ACL last season, and Orgeron said that Fulton's "minor injury" did have to do with his recovering foot, which Fulton said in March has a permanent screw in it.
Redshirt freshman Nelson Jenkins missed his third practice of the preseason on Wednesday, as did junior college transfer outside linebacker Soni Fonua.
Junior defensive end Neil Farrell missed his second straight practice, and true freshman linebacker Donte Starks has not yet arrived at preseason camp because he is not yet academically eligible.
Senior wide receiver Derrick Dillon, who started in the slot in five games last season, missed practice for the second straight day. Freshman wide receiver Devonta Lee missed his first practice of the preseason.
The 6-foot-1, 223-pound Amite High graduate was the No. 8-ranked athlete of the 2019 class, according to 247Sports.
Both receivers join the absence of senior Dee Anderson and true freshman Trey Palmer.
Anderson is "suspended from all team activities" until he passes his conditioning requirements, coach Orgeron said Friday, and Palmer is out for the early portion of preseason camp after checking into camp with a knee brace.
Junior tight end Jamal Pettigrew has not yet arrived at LSU's preseason camp, and Orgeron said Tuesday that he doesn't know "exactly when he's going to come back."
Pettigrew wrote on Twitter later Tuesday night that his injury was "minor," and that he'd be back "real soon."
Junior college transfer tight end TK McLendon missed practice after returning to practice on Tuesday afternoon. He must practice twice more before he's permitted to practice in full pads, per NCAA rules.
The offensive line, which practiced with 12 of its 17 players on Tuesday, practiced with just 11 — and one of them, starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles, wore a gold noncontact jersey.
Sophomore guard Chasen Hines missed his second straight day of practice, and Orgeron said he is still limited with a lingering knee injury.
Hines, who missed spring practice with offseason surgery, was expected by Orgeron to start at left guard; but senior Adrian Magee has been practicing with the first team during the last two practices.
The remaining four starters on the offensive line have been practicing, but the depth has taken a hit with the absences of true freshman guard Kardell Thomas and true freshman center Charles Turner.
Orgeron said both players sustained minor injuries and that Turner "is going to be back in the next week or so."
The 6-foot-3, 329-pound Thomas was the No. 4 guard in the nation for the 2019 recruiting class, and the 6-4, 266-pound Turner was the No. 8-ranked center.
Walk-on lineman Michael Smith has been taking snaps as the team's second-team center. The 6-foot-2, 325-pound redshirt junior has not seen any game action in his three seasons at LSU.
Freshman offensive tackle Cameron Wire missed practice for the second straight day, and true freshman tackle Thomas Perry missed practice on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-6, 341-pound Perry was the No. 36-rated offensive tackle of the 2019 class.