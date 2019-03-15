callsu.031019 HS 015.JPG
WHO: Kentucky at LSU

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: Kentucky is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 10 by Collegiate Baseball.

LIKELY STARTERS: UK – Jr. RHP Grant Macciocchi (1-0, 1.32 ERA, 13.2 IP, 1 BB, 15 SO); LSU – Fr. RHP Cole Henry (0-0, 2.84 ERA, 12.2 IP, 4 BB, 11 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The way Henry pitches could go a long way toward determining LSU's weekend rotation. Henry threw four scoreless innings last week against Cal before he exited the game with tightness in his upper back behind his shoulder. He didn't throw for a few days, but he feels good now. LSU needs its pitchers to step up.

