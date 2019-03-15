WHO: Kentucky at LSU
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: Kentucky is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 10 by Collegiate Baseball.
LIKELY STARTERS: UK – Jr. RHP Grant Macciocchi (1-0, 1.32 ERA, 13.2 IP, 1 BB, 15 SO); LSU – Fr. RHP Cole Henry (0-0, 2.84 ERA, 12.2 IP, 4 BB, 11 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The way Henry pitches could go a long way toward determining LSU's weekend rotation. Henry threw four scoreless innings last week against Cal before he exited the game with tightness in his upper back behind his shoulder. He didn't throw for a few days, but he feels good now. LSU needs its pitchers to step up.