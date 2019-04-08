The LSU gymnastics team will continue its quest for a national title in the first of two semifinal sessions at the NCAA championships on April 19 in Fort Worth, Texas.

D-D Breaux's Tigers, the No. 3 national seed, claimed NCAA Baton Rouge regional title Saturday night and was slotted in for Semifinal I to be held at noon in the Fort Worth Convention Center.

LSU (24-3) will take on No. 2 UCLA, No. 7 Michigan and No. 6 Utah in the first session, while Semifinal II, which begins at 6 p.m., will feature No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 5 Denver, No. 8 Georgia and No. 13 Oregon State.

The top two teams from each semifinal advance to the first-ever Four on the Floor, which has taken the place of the old Super Six format.

LSU previously advanced to the Super Six seven times in school history, finishing second in both 2016 and 2017.

The first semifinal will be televised live on ESPN2, while Semifinal II will be televised on ESPNU with Bart Conner and Kathy Johnson Clarke on the call.

The rotations for both semifinals were also officially announced Monday even though they had been predetermined in a random draw last summer.

As the top finisher from the regional with the No. 3 seed, LSU will begin the semifinals on beam before heading to floor exercise, vault and bars. This is the same rotation the Tigers had in the regional final.

Individual event and all-around national champions will also be determined during the semifinal competition.

Ticket requests for the NCAA championships are now available through the LSU Ticket Office. Tickets range from $54 to $71 for all-session tickets.

LSU is only guaranteed to receive 120 reserved tickets for the championships.

First priority of ticket assignments will be given to the LSU gymnastics team/staff, then to season ticket holders by the LSU Priority Point Ranking system.

For more information, call the ticket office at (225) 578-2184 or (800) 960-8587.