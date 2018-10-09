As if LSU’s loss to Florida wasn’t bad enough Saturday, quarterback Joe Burrow took more than his share of big hits.

During his weekly news conference Monday, coach Ed Orgeron said Florida’s defense, which got to Burrow for five sacks and hurried him eight times, left its marks on his quarterback.

"He's black and blue today," Orgeron said.

LSU expects 'one of the largest game day crowds ever' as Georgia showdown looms LSU is "expecting one of the largest game day crowds ever on campus" when the Tigers host Georgia at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, the athletic d…

A little later, while speaking with reporters, Burrow had at least four visible bruises on his body — starting with a golf ball-sized one on his left biceps.

The outside of his left ankle, inside of his right ankle and left calf were also a dark shade of blue and purple.

“You kind of just gather these bumps and bruises throughout the whole season … everybody has them,” Burrow told reporters. “I bruise like a peach, so I’m a little more bruised than everybody else.

“Yeah, I bruise like a baby,” he said with a laugh. “So I look worse than I am.”