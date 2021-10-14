SEC Power Rankings
There is a new No. 1 in our SEC Power Rankings this week — which, obviously, coincides with a new team at the top of the two major college polls. After sitting behind Alabama since the start of the season last month, Georgia has finally taken over the top spot with the Crimson Tide's upset loss at Texas A&M. The question now is how long will the Bulldogs hold the top spot with a test coming against undefeated and No. 11 Kentucky. The Wildcats are breathing rarified air with a 4-0 league mark and looking to make a national statement by bringing down the Bulldogs. Alabama dropped just one spot after falling to A&M, but a quick rebound isn't guaranteed with a visit to Mississippi State standing in its way. State could be 4-1 if it hadn't shot itself in the foot against LSU and might be 5-0 if not for a bad call at Memphis. Those two games highlight the first seven-game slate of the season for the SEC. The other big game on the card has Auburn playing at No. 17 Arkansas, with both trying to recover the past two weeks from thrashings at the hands of Georgia. As always, enjoy.
Sheldon Mickles
1. GEORGIA
RECORD: 6-0, 4-0 SEC
PRV. RANK: 2
THIS WEEK: vs. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Georgia by 22½
STORYLINE: Since total domination on both sides of the ball has been the calling card for Georgia in the first half of the season, it shouldn't be different this week. While Kentucky is unbeaten and ranked 11th nationally, which is extremely commendable for that program, Georgia has been squeezing the life out of everyone it comes across.
2. ALABAMA
RECORD: 5-1, 2-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 1
THIS WEEK: at Mississippi State, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Alabama by 17
STORYLINE: Alabama has been in this spot before. Its overtime loss against Texas A&M might have derailed a lot of teams, but the Tide rarely lets a loss or other adverse situation affect it moving forward. Getting back to the business at hand is pretty routine for Nick Saban's team although this could be a tougher test than most.
3. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 6-0, 4-0 SEC
PRV. RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: at Georgia, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Georgia by 22½
STORYLINE: How's this? A team that's 6-0 overall and ranked 11th in the nation, not to mention a 4-0 mark in conference play, is a 22½-point underdog? Welcome to Georgia's world, which is playing in another universe — especially on defense. The Cats will need an out-of-this-world effort just to hang with the Bulldogs for awhile.
4. OLE MISS
RECORD: 3-1, 0-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 4
THIS WEEK: at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Ole Miss by 2½
STORYLINE: Lane Kiffin knows his team was quite fortunate to hold off Arkansas last week, with a failed two-point conversion pass saving the day. But with toughies remaining against Auburn, Texas A&M and Mississippi State, a defense that's surrendered 93 points the past two weeks needs to show something against Tennessee.
5. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 4-2, 1-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 9
THIS WEEK: at Missouri, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Texas A&M by 9
STORYLINE: The hopes and dreams of a spot in the CFP are over for Texas A&M, but the Aggies have what they needed after losing their first two SEC games. But their overtime win over Alabama won't do them a bit of good if they go io Columbia and lay a big egg. That's the biggest thing Jimbo Fisher has to guard against this week.
6. FLORIDA
RECORD: 4-2, 2-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 7
THIS WEEK: at LSU, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 12
STORYLINE: This line looks a little light considering the players that have been knocked out of LSU's lineup with injuries. That's just part of the motivation for the Gators to pour it on the wounded Tigers, who celebrated long and hard after going to Gainesville as a 23-point underdog last December and pulling off a stunning 37-34 upset.
7. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 4-2, 1-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 6
THIS WEEK: vs. Auburn, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Arkansas by 4½
STORYLINE: You have to love Sam Pittman. How easy would it have been for him to take Ole Miss to overtime last week after a dramatic last-play touchdown left his team a point shy of the Rebels? He rolled the dice and lost, but the Hogs could have more confidence for the second half of the schedule.
8. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 3-2, 1-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 8
THIS WEEK: vs. Alabama, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Alabama by 17
STORYLINE: There are some folks who believe that Mississippi State is in an ideal spot to take on Alabama despite the Crimson Tide's loss to Texas A&M last week. A bad call and a turnover-filled loss to LSU separate the 3-2 Bulldogs from a perfect 5-0 mark. And they're at home, so you can almost hear the cowbell-clanging already.
9. AUBURN
RECORD: 4-2, 1-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 5
THIS WEEK: at Arkansas, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Arkansas by 4½
STORYLINE: This matchup is an intriguing one as Auburn tries to get back on the winning path after taking one on the chin from Georgia last week. The Tigers thought they had it going after slipping past LSU on the road, but they were brought back to earth by the Bulldogs. Four tough games in the final five weeks make this a huge game.
10. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 4-2, 2-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 11
THIS WEEK: vs. Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Ole Miss by 2½
STORYLINE: First-year coach Josh Heupel has his Vols playing better after a pair of September losses to Pitt and Florida, but victories over Missouri and South Carolina — both winless in conference play — haven't raised a lot of eyebrows. On the other hand, beating No. 13 Ole Miss would be huge for the Volunteers going forward.
11. LSU
RECORD: 3-3, 1-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 10
THIS WEEK: vs. Florida, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 12
STORYLINE: The bad news for LSU has come in waves lately and facing No. 20 Florida isn't the best way to end a trying week — even in Tiger Stadium. But nobody is going to feel sorry for LSU and embattled coach Ed Orgeron, so trying to ride out the storm is the only thing the Tigers can do at this point with half the season remaining.
12. MISSOURI
RECORD: 3-3, 0-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 13
THIS WEEK: vs. Texas A&M, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Texas A&M by 9
STORYLINE: Missouri will be looking for its first conference win against the team that put an end to Alabama's lengthy 19-game winning streak last week. Actually, it could be a good spot for the homestanding Tigers, especially if the Aggies are still floating around in the clouds following their monumental upset.
13. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 3-3, 0-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 12
THIS WEEK: vs. Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: South Carolina by 18
STORYLINE: South Carolina came close to knocking off Kentucky before falling by six points, but the Gamecocks were overmatched in a 27-point loss to now-No. 1 Georgia and a 25-point setback to Tennessee last Saturday. Unless something crazy happens, first-year coach Shane Beamer should pick up his first SEC win vs. Vanderbilt.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 2-4, 0-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 14
THIS WEEK: at South Carolina, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: South Carolina by 18
STORYLINE: This opponent could be more to Vandy's liking considering the Commodores' last two league games were against Georgia and Florida. They lost to Georgia 62-0 and Florida 42-0, so facing a South Carolina team that is winless in the conference could at least give them a little bit of hope even if they are huge road underdogs.
Lines by Caesars Sportsbook