HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The focus, understandable considering the jaw-dropping dramatics involved, has been on how the LSU Tigers came back from the great beyond to win their first two games in the NCAA Hattiesburg regional.
Down 11-4 in the eighth inning to Kennesaw State in Friday’s regional opener, LSU erupted for 10 runs to win 14-11. Down 6-2 in the bottom of the ninth Saturday night to USM and twice down to their last strike, the Tigers scored four before winning 7-6 in 10 innings. In doing so, LSU joined the 2015 UL team as the only ones to start 2-0 in the NCAA tournament after trailing in the seventh of both games.
To first-year coach Jay Johnson, though, the end should carry the same weight as the beginning. It’s his way. His process. It’s also the Skip Bertman way, the former LSU coaching legend whose strategy and philosophy Johnson has studied intently.
“Everything counts,” Johnson said after Saturday’s game. “That’s a coach Bertman thing.”
When Johnson says everything, he means exactly that. From the opening day of fall workouts in September to however deep a team can play in June.
“The first team meeting counts,” he said. “The first skill meeting in September counts. If the weather’s bad, we need to get up at 6:30 (a.m.) and field ground balls and have live at bats to get done what we need to get done.
“It all matters. Every practice and every pregame batting practice. You start building that way and eventually you deserve success. If we do things the best, then maybe we can get to be first.”
Bertman, living in retirement in Baton Rouge since stepping down as athletic director in 2008 (he retired from baseball in 2001), said he’d never met Johnson before LSU hired him nearly a year ago. But they’ve spoken many, many times since then. There were times this season when the message board mouse clickers have been on Johnson’s case, questioning his coaching ability when the Tigers’ struggled.
It's clear from speaking to Bertman that he believes Johnson can coach. That in him he not only sees something of a baseball disciple, but a kindred spirit.
“He’s a wonderful hands-on coach,” Bertman said. “So are his assistants. And he’s somehow been able to get to every single player and motivate them. He’s helped show them how to compete. He’s been a winner before, so it’s not surprising. He’s really good.”
Bertman has a book coming out later this year. The prospective title mirrors his philosophy: “Everything Counts in Baseball.” Bertman took what is now popular to call a granular approach to the game before people knew to call it a granular approach, sweating the most minute details when it came to building LSU baseball into the kind of winner it had never been before. Bertman would even personally check the restrooms in old Alex Box Stadium before games to make sure they were clean and properly stocked, trying to build a fan loyalty for the program that has never wavered in nearly four decades.
I don’t think Johnson checks the restrooms at the new Alex Box for toilet paper and soap before games, but he too has a missionary zeal for his game.
Of course, both Johnson and Bertman have roots in another game: football. Johnson learned the game from his football-coaching father, and Bertman coached the game while he was turning Miami Beach High School into a championship baseball program in a prelude to his LSU days.
“He learned all the coaching lessons from football,” Bertman said. “Football is the best-coached sport, because you have more coaches spending more time doing it. He picked upon that.
“It’s very important that a baseball coach has some football coaching experience. Many don’t. But if you can coach football, you can learn how to coach all sports.”
In learning how to coach baseball, Johnson read up on Bertman and watched his videos.
“One of his strengths,” Bertman said, “is that he’s willing to learn.”
Maybe one day an LSU baseball will come along preaching the game’s gospel according to Johnson.