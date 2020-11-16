Coach Ed Orgeron said LSU might soon reinstate suspended left tackle Dare Rosenthal, who started two games this season.
“I don't know yet,” Orgeron said Monday. “That's not a definite yet. I think that would help us. I should know something more today or tomorrow if he can be reinstated to the team.”
LSU indefinitely suspended Rosenthal in mid-October. A week after starting against Missouri, Rosenthal didn’t play or appear on the sideline while LSU faced South Carolina.
Rosenthal also missed LSU’s game against Vanderbilt because of an injury. Sophomore Cam Wire started three games in his place.
Earlier this year, Rosenthal left school during the spring semester and did not participate in the brief spring practice session. He returned this summer, and Orgeron said at the time on 104.5 WNXX-FM Rosenthal had worked through his "off the field problems."
In the past, Orgeron has praised Rosenthal, who’s 6-foot-7 and 327 pounds, as a potential first-round NFL draft pick. This summer, offensive line coach James Cregg told LSU’s in-house radio show he believed Rosenthal "will be a big factor for us.”