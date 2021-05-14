JuVaughn Harrison's assault on the LSU track and field record books continued Friday evening.
The only difference is he's breaking his own records now.
In his first meet since taking down a school high-jump record that stood for 31 years, Harrison went 2¼ inches higher to claim the title at the Southeastern Conference championships in College Station, Texas.
Harrison's record-setting day was just one of the storylines for LSU's top-ranked men and women on the second day of the three-day meet.
Harrison's winning mark of 7 feet, 8¾ inches made him a perfect 7 for 7 on Friday, clearing the first attempt on each of the seven bars he looked at.
In addition to being a personal record, it was an SEC meet record. It made Harrison, who set the school mark with a leap of 7-6½ on May 1, the world leader this year.
Switzerland's Loic Gasch had the world lead when he cleared 7-7¾ just one week ago in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Harrison wasn't the only winner, or record-setter, for LSU on Friday.
Freshman Emma Robbins started the day by winning the hammer throw with a mark of 220-4 on her second throw of the competition.
Robbins topped her previous PR by nearly four feet and it bettered the school record of 218-0 that had been held by Denise Hinton since 2014.
The LSU women also picked up points in the long jump from Aliyah Whisby, who was fifth (21-3¼), and Serena Bolden, who was seventh (20-3¾).
Coach Dennis Shaver's teams also had a big day on the track in four running prelims.
The men qualified seven athletes for Saturday's finals, while the women had five. Combined with the athletes who advanced Thursday night, LSU will have 14 women and nine men in Saturday's finals.
LSU got three through in the 110 hurdles as Damion Thomas clocked the fastest time at 13.36 seconds. He'll be joined in the final by teammates Eric Edwards (13.88) and Arthur Price (13.86).
Also advancing were Terrance Laird, who was the fastest qualifier in the 100 with a time of 10.17 seconds; Noah Williams and Tyler Terry in the 400; and Davis Bove in the 1,500.
Williams crossed the finish line in 45.79 seconds and Terry was right behind with a 45.80. Bove set a PR with a time of 3:45.30.
Tonea Marshall had the fastest time in the 100 hurdles with a PR of 12.52 seconds, while Milan Young (12.98) and Alia Armstrong (13.00) also earned spots in the final.
Also qualifying were Symone Mason in the 100 (11.34) and Lorena Rangel Batres in the 1,500 (4:19.76).