With four losses in five games, the past two weeks haven’t gone the way Will Wade envisioned.

Then again, neither did the first four weeks of the LSU basketball team’s Southeastern Conference schedule.

Yet, when he puts them together, Wade and his team are in position in the final five games of the regular season to do what he set out to do at the start of the season: make the NCAA tournament.

Predicted to finish third in preseason polls, expectations for a second consecutive SEC regular-season title exploded when LSU started 8-0 in the league and had a two-game cushion approaching the halfway point of the conference schedule.

But Wade knows that’s unlikely now that the Tigers have hit a bit of a lull with four losses offsetting their lone win against Missouri since Feb. 5. That rough patch has left them two games behind a red-hot Kentucky club that beat LSU 79-76 on Tuesday night.

Still, earning a double-bye in the SEC tournament and receiving a bid to the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row are very much in play, Wade said Friday.

“We’re in a good spot, we’re in a great spot,” he said.

So, getting off the mat and finishing strong is the goal for LSU (18-8, 9-4 SEC) going into a 5 p.m. Saturday matchup with South Carolina (16-10, 8-5 SEC) in Colonial Life Arena.

“There’s a lot of teams that would trade places with us; we’re in a pretty good spot still,” Wade said. “Before the year, and I probably said this to some of y’all privately, I just wanted to make the NCAA tournament with this team.

“If we could make the NCAA tournament, I thought that would be a very, very good year. Then, everybody gets a little bit out of whack when you start off 8-0. We probably should have started off 5-3 or 6-2, but we started off 8-0.”

Wade was referring to a five-game stretch in which LSU won them all by a total of 13 points — all by four points or fewer, one by a single point on a field goal that barely beat the buzzer.

Wade reminded his staff earlier this week his stated goal in preseason was to make it to the NCAA tournament after the Tigers reached the Sweet 16 a year ago.

“I have high expectations, too. … Trust me, I want to win the (SEC) every year,” he said. “But reality is, you watch us and you watch Kentucky, there are some differences. It’s just a fact.

“That’s my fault because we didn’t shore up some of our deficiencies in the spring. That’s on me. It’s my fault … it’s not our player’s fault. We’re playing the best we can with what we’ve got. We’re a little bit deficient in some areas.”

The most glaring deficiency right now is on the defensive end.

In their four most recent losses, the Tigers have allowed 99, 91, 88 and 79 points for an average of 89.3 points a game.

On the flip side, LSU has averaged 84.5 points in the four setbacks. That’s more than enough to win on almost any night, Wade said.

It’s why LSU has struggled mightily in this five-game stretch and a reason Wade, after an exhaustive study of game tapes, pared down his defense to hopefully improve on the things the Tigers don’t do well on that end of the floor — particularly guarding the 3-point shot.

“We just have to get a little bit better,” he said. “We don’t need dramatic improvement. We just need a little bit of improvement.”

He hopes to accomplish that by getting more minutes for guards Charles Manning and Marlon Taylor — two of his best perimeter defenders. They both average just over 22 minutes a game, but have combined to miss 18 games with foot injuries.

Following a required day off for the players Wednesday, Wade went to work on getting his team right in a defense-heavy practice Thursday. He noted he was as active coaching the defense as he has been in a while because he’s more of an offensive coach.

“I simplified everything, ‘This is what we’re going to do, and this is what we’re going to get good at,’ ” he said. “If teams can beat us while we’re good at that, then we’ll just have to live with that.

"We can’t keep doing 100 different things not very well. ‘Let’s just try to do two or three things very, very well.’ ”

When asked if he got the desired results, Wade said, “We’ll see. We’re not going to become Virginia overnight. If we could just get 5 to 10% better, that would be another two or three stops a game and we probably would have another two or three wins.

“Can we get 5 to 10% better? I believe we can.”

The basics

WHAT: LSU at South Carolina

WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, S.C.

TV: ESPN2

ONLINE: www.ESPN.com/watch

RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; KLWB-FM, 103.7

UP NEXT: at Florida, 8 p.m. Wednesday

Briefly

• LSU's 89-67 win last season ended a three-game losing streak vs. South Carolina, but the Tigers haven't won in Columbia since 2014.

• LSU defeated Kentucky 73-71 last season in Rupp Arena, but the Wildcats hold a huge 89-27 edge in the all-time series.

• Both teams lost their most recent game by the identical score of 79-76; the Tigers to Kentucky, the Gamecocks to Mississippi State.

Probable lineups

LSU (18-8, 9-4 SEC)

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 12.3 4.3*

G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 16.5 4.8

F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 13.8 6.9

F Darius Days 6-6 So. 11.8 7.5

F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 13.5 7.0

Key reserves

G Marlon Taylor 6-6 Sr. 4.9 4.3

G Charles Manning 6-5 Jr. 7.8 3.0

G Aundre Hyatt 6-5 Fr. 1.8 2.2

* assists

South Carolina (16-10, 8-5 SEC)

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G AJ Lawson 6-6 So. 13.7 1.9*

G Jermaine Couisnard 6-4 Fr. 12.1 2.8*

F Alanzo Frink 6-7 So. 4.4 3.6

F Keyshawn Bryant 6-5 So. 7.2 2.9

F Maik Kotsar 6-11 Sr. 10.9 6.5

Key reserves

G Jair Bolden 6-3 Jr. 8.8 2.6

G Trae Hannibal 6-2 Fr. 3.8 2.3

F/C Wildens Leveque 6-11 Fr. 2.5 2.6

* assists