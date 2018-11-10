FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — LSU’s long touchdown pass drought is finally over.
The Tigers’ 17-quarter, four-game streak without a touchdown pass came to an end Saturday night when Joe Burrow connected with Justin Jefferson for a 40-yard score in the first quarter of their game at Arkansas.
The Tigers had gone 42 days since their last TD pass — a 5-yarder from Burrow to Jefferson with 1:48 to play in the third quarter of a 45-16 thrashing of Ole Miss on Sept. 29.
Burrow attempted a total of 131 passes between touchdowns.
The four-game drought equaled the longest since 2010 when LSU actually went 19 quarters without a touchdown pass over a six-game stretch.
Cold start
Burrow brushed off any concern about frigid conditions for Saturday night’s game at Arkansas, but he wasn’t alone.
Despite temperatures dipping down to 40 degrees a little over an hour before kickoff, LSU’s defensive backs took their usual pregame jog around the field and went through their pregame drills shirtless.
The temperature at kickoff was 37 degrees, with temperatures falling through the 30s during the game. It was the coldest LSU game at kickoff since the Tigers played here on Nov. 15, 2014 (33 degrees), and the fifth-coldest game for LSU overall since 1965.
Three of LSU’s five coldest games have been in Fayetteville. LSU’s coldest game ever was here Nov. 27, 1992 (31 degrees).
Burrow, who grew up in Ohio and played at Ohio State before transferring to LSU this summer, said last week he loved the forecast for the Arkansas game and would not wear long sleeves.
Unlike the defensive backs, Burrow did wear a T-shirt during warmups, however.
Coldest LSU games since 1965
31 — Arkansas (Fayetteville, Arkansas; Nov. 27, 1992)
33 — Notre Dame (South Bend, Indiana; Nov. 23, 1985)
33 — Arkansas (Fayetteville, Nov. 15, 2014)
34 — Iowa State (El Paso, Texas; Dec. 18, 1971)
37 — Arkansas (Fayetteville; Nov. 10, 2018)
37 — Ole Miss (Baton Rouge; Oct. 30, 1993)
38 — Utah (Baton Rouge; Nov. 30, 1974)
38 — Notre Dame (South Bend, Indiana; Nov. 21, 1998)
40 — Notre Dame (Shreveport; Dec. 28, 1997)
Retiring razorback
This was the final home game for Arkansas’ live razorback mascot, Tusk IV, who will retire at the end of the 2018-19 academic year.
A 7-year-old hog from Dardanelle, Arkansas, the 300-pound Tusk IV has made more than 200 appearances in his career. His favorite treat? Grapes, after the Razorbacks football team scores a touchdowns.
Same time, same Tigers
Like the Arkansas game, LSU’s final two games will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
The Tigers host Rice in their home finale at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday, and the game will be televised on ESPNU. LSU’s regular-season finale at Texas A&M will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 24 on the SEC Network.
Lagniappe
LSU free safety John Battle dressed out and ran through drills before kickoff Saturday night against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Coach Ed Orgeron said Battle, who is injured, would only play in emergency. Sophomore Todd Harris started in Battle's place. ... LSU defensive end Breiden Fehoko made the trip but did not dress out because of an arm injury. Sophomore Glen Logan started for Fehoko. … Dallas Cowboys owner and former Arkansas player Jerry Jones was at the game Saturday. Jones’ grandson, John Stephen Jones, is a freshman quarterback for the Razorbacks. … This was the 22nd year The Golden Boot trophy was awarded to the winner of the LSU-Arkansas game. The Tigers led in that span 13-9 entering the game.
Advocate sportswriters Sheldon Mickles, Scott Rabalais and Brooks Kubena contributed to this report.