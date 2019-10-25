The LSU Tigers are an undefeated team that's captured the respect of both the polls and the sports books.
LSU hasn't been an underdog yet this season, and the program has only been favored by fewer than 10 points once this season. That's when the Tigers were a six-point against in a Week 2 showdown against then-No. 9 Texas — a substantial margin, considering the Longhorns were playing at home.
Not only has LSU been winning its games, its potent offense has been covering the wide betting lines consistently. The Tigers are 4-1 against the spread, which includes long-range covers. LSU beat Georgia Southern 55-3 when favored by 27. The Tigers beat Vanderbilt 66-38 when favored by 24. Even when LSU was favored by 14 points against then-No. 7 Florida, bettors didn't lose any money since the 42-28 win resulted in a push that gave no winner.
The only game LSU hasn't covered the point spread this season was against FCS level Northwestern State. The Tigers were a gargantuan 52-point favorite. The final score? 65-14. Just one point off the mark.
In terms of money, LSU is making a lot of bettors happy.
In terms of gambling, LSU is continuing to press the bar higher in terms of expectations, and the Tigers are once again two-score favorites in yet another top 10 matchup against Auburn.
LSU is a 10.5-point favorite at home against Auburn, a team that has only been an underdog once this season. Texas A&M was favored at home by four points when Auburn beat the Aggies 28-20 on Sept. 21.
Auburn is another Vegas favorite, a program that has a 6-1 record against the spread. That one loss came when the Tigers were favored by 2.5 points on the road against Florida on Oct. 5, when the Gators beat them 24-13.
Other than that, Auburn has also covered wide margins such as its 51-10 win over Arkansas last week when the Tigers were favored by 20.
So Saturday presents a difficult prediction.
Both on the field and at the booth.