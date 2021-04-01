One of LSU's most important series this season continues Friday night against No. 1 Vanderbilt. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: ESPN2
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is unranked and Vanderbilt is No. 1, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
RECORDS: LSU is 17-9, 1-6 in the SEC. Vanderbilt is 21-3, 6-1.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RH Jaden Hill (2-2, 6.35 ERA, 28.1 IP, 10 BB, 23 SO); VU – So. RH Jack Leiter (6-0, 0.25 ERA, 36.0 IP, 13 BB, 59 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Jaden Hill vs. Jack Leiter might be one of the best match-ups in college baseball this season. Both possible first-round picks, some experts think they have the most upside of any pitchers in the draft this summer. Of course, Hill can’t help LSU hit against Leiter, who has thrown 16 consecutive hitless innings in the first SEC starts of his career. The Tigers will have to do what no one else has been able to this season: score runs against Leiter.