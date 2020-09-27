LSU dropped to No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 after its 44-34 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday.

The newest AP poll now reflects all the teams scheduled to play this fall. The AP's Preseason Top 25 includes members of the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences, which are all scheduled to return to play after initially postponing their seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Four Big Ten teams returned to the Top 25, plus Pac-12 member Oregon at No. 14. The additions knocked the UL Ragin' Cajuns (3-0) out of the Top 25, although they were ranked No. 19 last week.

Here's the full Top 25:

Clemson (2-0) Alabama (1-0 Florida (1-0) Georgia (1-0) Notre Dame (2-0) Ohio State (0-0) Auburn (1-0) Miami (FL) (3-0) Texas (2-0) Penn State (0-0) UCF (2-0) North Carolina (1-0) Texas A&M (1-0) Oregon (0-0) Cincinnati (2-0) Mississippi State (1-0) Oklahoma State (2-0) Oklahoma (1-1) Wisconsin (0-0) LSU (0-1) Tennessee (1-0) BYU (2-0) Michigan (0-0) Pittsburgh (3-0) Memphis (1-0)

LSU beat reporter Brooks Kubena's Top 25 poll

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Florida

4. Auburn

5. Miami

6. Georgia

7. Notre Dame

8. Texas

9. Texas A&M

10. North Carolina

11. Oklahoma State

12. Cincinnati

13. Oklahoma

14. LSU

15. Central Florida

16. Tennessee

17. Mississippi State

18. Pittsburgh

19. BYU

20. Baylor

21. Memphis

22. Virginia Tech

23. Louisiana-Lafayette

24. Marshall

25. Southern Methodist