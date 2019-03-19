There were a few notable updates from Tuesday's open spring practice session at LSU's outdoor practice facility.
Tight end Jamal Pettigrew, who is returning after suffering a torn ACL last summer, practiced in a white jersey, which represents a player eligible for full-contact, and tight end Thaddeus Moss returned to practice after missing last Thursday's.
Starting inside linebacker Jacob Phillips, whom LSU coach Ed Orgeron said will not be full-contact until August, wore a helmet for the first time this spring while wearing a gold non-contact jersey and ran through individual drills.
Starting slot receiver Derrick Dillon, LSU's fourth-leading receiver in 2018 with 307 yards and two touchdowns receiving, was missing from practice, and defensive lineman Nelson Jenkins, who played in one game as a true freshman, was wearing a gold non-contact jersey.
Senior running back Lanard Fournette has been missing from practice since LSU opened spring football on March 7.