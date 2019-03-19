lsuricefootball1277.111818 bf
LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) reacts to his sacking of Rice quarterback Shawn Stankavage (3) during the first half of LSU's football game against Rice in Tiger Stadium Saturday Saturday Nov. 17, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

There were a few notable updates from Tuesday's open spring practice session at LSU's outdoor practice facility.

Tight end Jamal Pettigrew, who is returning after suffering a torn ACL last summer, practiced in a white jersey, which represents a player eligible for full-contact, and tight end Thaddeus Moss returned to practice after missing last Thursday's.

Starting inside linebacker Jacob Phillips, whom LSU coach Ed Orgeron said will not be full-contact until August, wore a helmet for the first time this spring while wearing a gold non-contact jersey and ran through individual drills.

Starting slot receiver Derrick Dillon, LSU's fourth-leading receiver in 2018 with 307 yards and two touchdowns receiving, was missing from practice, and defensive lineman Nelson Jenkins, who played in one game as a true freshman, was wearing a gold non-contact jersey.

Senior running back Lanard Fournette has been missing from practice since LSU opened spring football on March 7.

