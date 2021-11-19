SEC Power Rankings
As we enter the penultimate week of college football's regular season, the Southeastern Conference title game in two weeks time is all but set. Georgia buzzed through the East, of course, and Alabama will wrap up the West with a win Saturday over Arkansas or next week against Auburn. That would set the titanic matchup everyone has been longing for since the season started Labor Day weekend. So, it's a given what we'll all get to see on Dec. 4. The only thing that remains to be seen is if Kirby Smart can maybe get his starters some rest in nonconference games vs. Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech while Alabama plays Arkansas and Auburn. Six other SEC schools, led by Ole Miss, are already bowl eligible and five others are trying to get there. Tennessee, Missouri, South Carolina and Florida are one win away with the winner Saturday of the Florida-Mizzou game going bowling as well. There's also LSU, which needs to beat UL-Monroe and Texas A&M to get a bid. So, hold on this weekend and, as always, enjoy.
Sheldon Mickles
1. GEORGIA
RECORD: 10-0, 8-0 SEC
PRV. RANK: 1
THIS WEEK: vs. Charleston Southern, 11 a.m. Saturday
STREAMING: SEC Network+
LINE: No line
STORYLINE: The heavy lifting, if you can call it that, is over for Georgia — for now anyway. With eight SEC wins in the bag, the Bulldogs finish with two foes that shouldn't give them trouble. Charleston Southern, an FCS school that's 4-5 overall, is first up. The Buccaneers will likely consider it a win to keep the final margin under 40.
2. ALABAMA
RECORD: 9-1, 5-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 2
THIS WEEK: vs. Arkansas, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 21
STORYLINE: After struggling mightily to beat a depleted LSU team, Alabama easily bounced back against New Mexico State last week. But that layup only leads to two SEC games to close the regular season. Arkansas could be a good test and Auburn may be as well as the Crimson Tide continues to steam toward a collision with Georgia.
3. OLE MISS
RECORD: 8-2, 4-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 4
THIS WEEK: vs. Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Ole Miss by 36
STORYLINE: Ole Miss is sitting pretty behind Georgia and Alabama in our power rankings going into a tough stretch in which the Rebels play two games in six days. OK, so the first one is against Vanderbilt, a team Lane Kiffin knows the Rebels can't snooze against, before the Egg Bowl against rival Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night.
4. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 7-3, 4-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: vs. Prairie View, 11 a.m. Saturday
STREAMING: SEC Network+
LINE: No line
STORYLINE: Everything was going good for Texas A&M with four consecutive SEC wins — including one over then-No. 1 Alabama. But the Aggies couldn't steer clear of the bump in the road at Oxford, Miss., last week. They'll get to take it out on Prairie View before starting to prepare for LSU and all the Jimbo Fisher questions.
5. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 7-3, 3-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 6
THIS WEEK: at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 21
STORYLINE: Arkansas moved closer to a nice bowl game with its overtime win at LSU last week, but the Razorbacks can enhance it even more with a respectable showing against No. 2 Alabama on the road. An offense that was stifled by LSU in last week's overtime win will need to be on point against the Crimson Tide's stingy defense.
6. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 6-4, 4-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 8
THIS WEEK: vs. Tennessee State, 11 a.m. Saturday
STREAMING: SEC Network+
LINE: No line
STORYLINE: Mike Leach's team is bowl-eligible, so finishing with two wins will make it a pretty successful season and produce a decent bowl destination. This game should be a warmup for the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving, so wins over two ranked teams in the past three weeks have the Bulldogs playing with confidence at the right time.
7. AUBURN
RECORD: 6-4, 3-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 5
THIS WEEK: at South Carolina, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Auburn by 8
STORYLINE: Auburn has been a largely inconsistent team, but the Tigers can have a nice ending if they can put it all together the next two weeks. But South Carolina and Alabama stand in the way. While they saw a chance to be in position to win the West with two losses the past two weeks, Auburn can still make something of its season.
8. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 7-3, 5-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 9
THIS WEEK: vs. New Mexico State, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Kentucky by 36½
STORYLINE: Another team that can make something of its season after a bit of a rough spell is Kentucky. The Wildcats were on a serious roll with six consecutive wins to start the season before a three-game blew away any hopes of challenging for the East title. But after rolling Vandy, the Cats are looking to finish with nine wins.
9. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 5-5, 3-4 SEC
PRV. RANK: 7
THIS WEEK: vs. South Alabama, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPNU
LINE: Tennessee by 28
STORYLINE: The Volunteers used everything in its tool box in a bid to knock off No. 1 Georgia last week, but just didn't have it in the second half. With that out of the way, Josh Heupel's team can focus on getting one more win and becoming bowl-eligible. If the Vols don't get it Saturday night, there's always Vanderbilt next week.
10. MISSOURI
RECORD: 5-5, 2-4 SEC
PRV. RANK: 13
THIS WEEK: vs. Florida, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Florida by 8½
STORYLINE: Like Auburn, Missouri hasn't been the most consistent team this season. The Tigers dropped three of their first five and have alternated wins and losses over the past five weeks — helping them even their record. Getting a fragile Florida team at home could help, but failing that they'll have to beat Arkansas to go bowling.
11. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 5-5, 2-5 SEC
PRV. RANK: 10
THIS WEEK: vs. Auburn, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Auburn by 8
STORYLINE: While Auburn has had some bouts with inconsistency this season, its opponent on Saturday has been trying to gain some traction over the past six weeks as well. But every time South Carolina wins a game, the Gamecocks take a step back. If the pattern holds, the Gamecocks are due to win this week.
12. LSU
RECORD: 4-6, 2-5 SEC
PRV. RANK: 11
THIS WEEK: vs. UL-Monroe, 8 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
LINE: LSU by 29
STORYLINE: Despite all its troubles this season, LSU could have been playing for a bowl bid against UL-Monroe on Saturday night. But when the Tigers couldn't close the deal last week against Arkansas, it meant only one thing: LSU has to win to have a chance of getting an opportunity to play for a bowl next week against Texas A&M.
13. FLORIDA
RECORD: 5-5, 2-5 SEC
PRV. RANK: 12
THIS WEEK: at Missouri, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Florida by 8½
STORYLINE: After losing four times in a five-game stretch, Florida stopped the bleeding last week — if it can be called that. Yes, even a win over FCS foe Samford is a victory. But when you surrender 52 points, including 42 in the first half, you have to wonder. If it's not bad enough already, it will be if the Gators don't top Missouri.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 2-8, 0-6 SEC
PRV. RANK: 14
THIS WEEK: at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Ole Miss by 36
STORYLINE: Even though Vanderbilt isn't going to a bowl, the Commodores can try and play spoiler over the next two weeks. They get two chances, starting with their matchup with Ole Miss and then vs. Tennessee. But they are huge underdogs against the Rebels on the road and the prospects of beating the Vols aren't great, either.
