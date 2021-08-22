Midway through Thomas Morstead’s rookie season with the New Orleans Saints, he jogged off the field after punting a ball over the end zone. As he approached the sideline, coach Sean Payton began to scold him.

The Saints led by five late in the fourth quarter against the then-St. Louis Rams. A possession had stalled around the Rams’ 35-yard line. Too far for a field goal. Too risky to run another offensive play.

Morstead’s punt landed in the crowd. Television announcers questioned his decision, and so did Payton. He began to rip Morstead for the touchback, but special teams coordinator Greg McMahon stepped forward.

“I told him to do that,” McMahon said, and Payton redirected his frustration. McMahon had wanted Morstead to kick a touchback because the Rams nearly blocked the previous punt. He owned the decision.

“We never really talked about it, but I remember feeling like this guy's going to do the right thing, even if it's his own skin,” Morstead said. “I really appreciated that.”

The interaction in 2009 solidified Morstead’s trust in McMahon, a feeling that persisted throughout their eight years together and one LSU now experiences. Since joining the program as an analyst and then becoming the special teams coordinator, McMahon has gained the respect of LSU’s players and the trust of coach Ed Orgeron, making him one of the mainstays on staff.

The year McMahon arrived after getting fired by the Saints in 2017, LSU struggled on special teams, particularly at kicker. The Tigers combined to miss 11 field goals, tied for the second-most in the Football Bowl Subdivision, and ranked 104th nationally in special teams efficiency, according to Football Outsiders.

McMahon instantly elevated LSU’s special teams units through his attention to detail and recruiting. In 2018, the Tigers finished 10th nationally in field goal percentage. Their efficiency ranking hasn’t dipped below 50th since he became the full-time special teams coordinator.

“It goes down to Coach Mac,” senior kicker Avery Atkins said. “He demands a lot from us. That's what we need. We need someone to push us. He's done a lot to lead to the consistency you've seen over the past couple of years.”

Having never played the position himself, McMahon doesn’t pretend to know more about kicking and punting than the players he has coached. He prefers to find technically advanced specialists who work hard and maintain a level demeanor, believing talented players will succeed if they’re put in a position to do so. He trusts them, and the players trust him in return.

“He does a good job of giving us the space to be able to talk in the meeting room with each other and work things out,” junior kicker Cade York said. “If I need to work on something certain, or if I need space to go off on my own and figure something out, he'll give us that space.”

Still, McMahon has spent decades around the game, first as a safety at Eastern Illinois and then as a coach at eight different schools over a 25-year period. He landed his first job in the NFL when the Saints hired him in 2006 as an assistant special teams coordinator. He was promoted two years later. McMahon spent 11 years with the organization.

Over all that time, McMahon learned the intricacies of special teams. He notices while watching film when LSU's kickers make contact too high on the ball. He builds coverage teams around the spot a punt should land, setting up webs to prevent returns. He harps on details, such as the angle of former LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg’s shoulders when he held field goals.

Von Rosenberg naturally opened his shoulders when he waited to receive the snap. McMahon instructed him to position his shoulders in a straight line behind the snapper. He wanted Von Rosenberg to lean over the spot that LSU’s kickers eyed before their attempt, which would reduce the amount of movement between when Von Rosenberg caught the ball and placed it against the ground.

“At first, I hated it,” Von Rosenberg said. “It felt so different and something I wasn't used to, but very quickly, once it became muscle memory, I liked it more because it simplified the act of holding and made it much faster.”

As the special teams coordinator, McMahon has worked with almost every player, not just the kickers, punters and long snappers. Special teams pull from positions all over the field. All-American linebacker Devin White once asked to play on punt coverage. All-American safety Grant Delpit made a pivotal tackle on a fake field goal against Georgia in 2018. McMahon coaches everyone. He knows everyone.

Working with so many players has given McMahon a deep understanding of the team. Looking for more insight, McMahon sometimes called former LSU kicker Cole Tracy late at night to ask how Tracy and his teammates felt, trying to learn what they needed.

“He's trying to change and figure out what to do what's best for his players at all times,” Von Rosenberg said. “... Mac is very self-aware. He'll bring somebody in. He's not too proud to bring somebody else in to get a second set of eyes.”

McMahon arrives at the football operations building early every morning — Von Rosenberg thought it was 4:30 a.m., but possibly earlier — fueled by Community Coffee. Former LSU kicker Cole Tracy estimated McMahon drank eight cups per day, and he said “maybe eight would be an understatement.”

“He smells like coffee,” Von Rosenberg said.

As he coached, former players remembered McMahon often saying, “It's another great day in paradise” when they arrived, still rubbing their eyes. He walked down the halls and extended his hand to every player, regardless of position, asking them, “Hey, how we doing? We doing good? You good?”

McMahon never cursed, either. He yells. He gets angry. He uses his whistle. But he never utters a certain four-letter word. Instead, McMahon throws around some variation of “frick” or “freaking,” depending on the situation.

Morstead heard “mother freaking” a lot. McMahon had the same style with the Saints. He and Morstead sometimes disagreed as McMahon stressed directional punting early in Morstead’s career, but when they held different viewpoints, they looked each other in the eye and talked, deepening the trust that started against the Rams. By Morstead’s fourth season, he reached the Pro Bowl.

“I loved playing for Mac,” Morstead said. “I'll be at his grandkids' weddings if they put me on the invite list. He's family.”

So it hurt for Morstead when the Saints fired McMahon along with four other assistants after the 2016 season, their third straight with a losing record. About a month later, Orgeron hired McMahon as an analyst. They had coached together for a season with the Saints.

At the time, LSU handled special teams with a graduate assistant and five other coaches. Unable to directly work with players, McMahon consulted as LSU’s kickers made 59% of their field goal attempts, the team’s worst percentage since 2005.

The next year, the NCAA approved a 10th full-time assistant. Orgeron made McMahon the special teams coordinator, and around the same time, Tracy looked to transfer from Division II Assumption College with his final year of eligibility.

During his recruitment, Tracy called a coach he knew at Iowa State. The team didn’t have a spot for him, but the coach knew McMahon wanted a graduate transfer to revamp the position. He sent him Tracy’s tape.

Within 20 minutes, Tracy had a call from McMahon, inviting him on a visit. Tracy flew to Baton Rouge immediately after a trip to Oklahoma State, the first major school to offer him a scholarship. He leaned toward Oklahoma State. McMahon convinced him to choose LSU instead, selling him on the experience of playing in the Southeastern Conference.

“I was able to feel his honesty,” Tracy said.

That same year, McMahon found Atkins as a walk-on and landed a verbal commitment from Cade York, one of the top kickers in the country. Both of York’s parents went to Texas A&M. He grew up rooting for the Aggies. But Texas A&M never offered him a scholarship and York wanted to play as a freshman. McMahon pursued him. York chose LSU.

In McMahon’s first season, Tracy converted a game-winning field goal against Auburn, finished as a second-team All-American and became a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top college kicker.

Meanwhile, Atkins established himself as a kickoff specialist and recorded a school-record 71 touchbacks, which he topped the next season. Von Rosenberg formed part of an effective two-punter system, then handled the position by himself the last two years. LSU was ranked 21st in special teams efficiency in 2018.

“When Coach Mac got here,” Atkins said, “he changed the culture of the special teams.”

McMahon maintained the positions through recruiting. Redshirt sophomore Quentin Skinner, the nation’s No. 1 long snapper in 2019, replaced Blake Ferguson, a sixth-round pick. Freshman Peyton Todd, the No. 3 punter in the country, filled the void left by Von Rosenberg. York started as a freshman after Tracy left. Then he kicked an LSU-record 57-yard field goal to beat Florida last season.

All of this has made McMahon invaluable. The players respect how McMahon handles his responsibilities. Orgeron appreciates the thorough way he teaches fundamentals. So in the midst of staff turnover earlier this year, McMahon remained on board. Orgeron hired six new coaches. McMahon was one of four holdovers.

“He helped me build this program,” Orgeron said. “He's one of the pillars on my staff. Greg has recruited every kicker or punter that we have. All I've done is say, 'Coach, you like him?' He's been right on every one.”

As players leave, they maintain relationships with McMahon. Tracy called him “one of my best friends when I was at LSU.” They still talk. Morstead, now five five years removed from playing for McMahon, saw him at a wedding this spring. They have a rule: If one of them calls, the other has to call back within 24 hours. Their trust has never faded.

McMahon cherishes the connections. After his first season at LSU, he printed a photo of the specialists holding a Fiesta Bowl champions sign and gave all of them a copy. Tracy took the picture with him when he moved to California and hung it on his bedroom wall.

The tradition continued the last two years. Von Rosenberg has three pictures now, all framed inside his parents’ house. On every photo, McMahon has written a phrase he adapted from his Super Bowl season with the Saints. The words stretched beyond football, a representation of the trust the players and their coach shared.

“Ride together forever,” he wrote, “Coach Mac.”