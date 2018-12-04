College football fans across the country will be tuned in on New Year's Day to watch undefeated UCF to try extend its 25-game winning streak against LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.

In lead up to bowl season, Sports Illustrated ranked all 37 game's watchability with LSU vs. UCF coming in No. 1.

"The Knights will be fired up to once again prove they can hang with the big boys in the SEC, and LSU figures to be more excited to play UCF than Auburn was last year," the article says.

UCF (12-0) was dealt a major loss in its penultimate regular season game when star quarterback McKenzie Milton was lost for the season with a gruesome broken leg.

LSU (9-3) is a six-point favorite against the Knights as they look to reach double digit wins for the first time since 2013.

ESPN will broadcast the game at noon.

