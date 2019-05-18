Freshman Jaden Hill won't pitch in the Southeastern Conference tournament next week, and his status for the NCAA tournament is in doubt, coach Paul Mainieri said Saturday.

LSU planned simulated games this weekend for Hill and freshman Cole Henry while it played Auburn. Henry pitched, remaining on track for a postseason return. Hill never threw.

"I don't know if (Hill) will make some kind of miraculous jump here in the next week which would allow him to pitch in the NCAA tournament," Mainieri said, "but he won't be ready to pitch in the SEC tournament."

Hill, who has not appeared in a game since mid-February, tossed a bullpen last Tuesday. Mainieri thought he looked good, and he felt optimistic that Hill might pitch during the postseason.

Jaden Hill and Cole Henry nearing returns; both might pitch in SEC tournament Coach Paul Mainieri expressed optimism for injured freshmen Cole Henry and Jaden Hill, saying they might pitch in the Southeastern Conference tournament next week.

But Hill didn't feel right as he played catch Friday, Mainieri said, and LSU canceled his simulated game.

Though Hill's return this season looks doubtful, Henry's simulated game Saturday morning kept him on track for the SEC tournament.

Henry didn't have great command — he hadn't pitched in four weeks — and Mainieri said a couple of curveballs slipped from his hand. But he felt healthy.

"It looked good enough to be ready to go do something next week," Mainieri said. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow and the next day, and then we'll decide how we're going to use him."