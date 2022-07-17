LSU's Jacob Berry has been selected by the Miami Marlins as the sixth overall pick in the first round of the MLB draft, making him the Tigers' first first-round selection since 2017, when right-hander Alex Lange went No. 30 overall to the Chicago Cubs.
Berry, who played third base and right field for the Tigers, was a 2022 Golden Spikes Award semifinalist who earned both second-team All-America and second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors.
He hit .370 with nine doubles, 15 home runs and 48 RBIs. He finished the season No. 4 in the SEC in on-base percentage (.464) and batting average (.370).
"He's very functionally strong," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "I think there's a simplicity to his swing, where he can always get back on track quickly because he doesn't have a lot of moving parts. He has such a good foundation and both swings mirror each other, which is ideal for a switch hitter."
That was something Johnson identified as early as Berry's freshman year of high school. Berry committed after a year of being recruited to Arizona by Johnson, then followed his coach to LSU last season.
"In June of 2017, I got a videotape of him swinging a bat and normally I'm pretty — I don't want to say picky — but it immediately stood out to me," Johnson said. "This guy was one of the best hitters I've ever seen at that age and I want to do everything in our power to get this kid to Arizona."
Berry primarily played third base at LSU, but he also made 14 starts in right field.
"It was an awesome opportunity I got to come to LSU this year, and when I look back in 20 years, it will probably be one of the best decisions I made in my life," Berry said.
He blasted 17 home runs as a freshman at Arizona, registering a .676 slugging percentage in 2021.
This year, Berry endured a broken right middle finger he suffered in the beginning of May. He sat out the next series against Ole Miss before batting right-handed against Vanderbilt, then sat out the SEC ahead of the NCAA tournament.
"There's a lot of bad weekends in baseball, but I want to be a great hitter and I think I can never be satisfied with how good or how bad I do," Berry said. "I have to consistently work and consistently get better."