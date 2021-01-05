After a 2020 LSU football season that featured a team looking to replace upward of 30 faces from its 2019 title run, things are shaping up much differently heading into the 2021 campaign.

The NCAA announced it would grant an extra season of eligibility to players due to the coronavirus pandemic and has relaxed transfer restrictions, and a half-dozen players have already announced they don't intend to return.

An even larger number of draft eligible players, however, have made it clear they will be back for the 2021 season. Four players opted out before the 2020 season and are readying for the NFL draft, while another four played in multiple games for LSU before either opting out and/or opting to enter the transfer portal.

What's the status of LSU's coaching search? Meetings, interviews have reportedly begun LSU football has entered a new year and coach Ed Orgeron has five vacancies to fill on his coaching staff, including a new offensive and defen…

Scroll below for all of those names and key info for the players headed to the NFL draft, the NCAA transfer portal, or back to Baton Rouge early on in LSU's offseason.

WHO'S LEAVING?

JABRIL COX

POSITION : linebacker

: linebacker YEAR : senior

: senior LEAVING FOR : NFL draft

: NFL draft NOTES: The 6-foot-4, 231-pound senior who transferred from FCS powerhouse North Dakota State was eligible to return for another season, but will instead enter the draft, where he is expected to be a Day 2-3 selection in the 2021 NFL draft.



Cox the team's third-leading tackler with 58 tackles, including 6.5 TFLs and a sack. Cox also had three interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown in his debut against Mississippi State in the season opener.

LSU star linebacker Jabril Cox declares for the NFL draft LSU linebacker Jabril Cox has officially declared he will enter the NFL draft.

ZACH VON ROSENBERG

POSITION : punter

: punter YEAR : senior

: senior LEAVING FOR : NFL draft

: NFL draft NOTES: The Zachary native finished his final season ranked 23rd nationally with an average of 43.95 yards per punt. At 30 years old, he finished the season as the oldest player in college football.

LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg will enter the NFL draft, forgo sixth year of eligibility LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg has announced that he will enter the NFL draft, ending a decorated career that lasted five seasons in Baton Rouge.

RACEY McMATH

POSITION : wide receiver

: wide receiver YEAR : senior

: senior LEAVING FOR : NFL draft

: NFL draft NOTES: McMath started six games in the 2020 season after starring as gunner on LSU special teams in previous seasons. He rolled up 14 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown before his season was cut short by an injury suffered against Arkansas.



McMath has already found professional representation and has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile on Jan. 30.



He is projected to be a late Day 3 selection in the 2021 NFL draft or a UDFA target.

LSU's Racey McMath declares for NFL draft: source; will not return for another senior season LSU wide receiver Racey McMath has played in his final collegiate game and will leave for the NFL draft, a source confirmed with The Advocate.

TORY CARTER

POSITION : FB/TE

: FB/TE YEAR : senior

: senior LEAVING FOR : NFL draft

: NFL draft NOTES: Carter was LSU's starting fullback in 2018, the year before the program's transformation into a modern spread attack. In the last two seasons Carter mainly saw action as a tight end or H-back in the backfield.



Carter had two carries for four yards in his four seasons along with 16 catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded eight career tackles on special teams. The Georgia native played in seven games in 2020, starting one.

LSU fullback/tight end Tory Carter announces he will enter 2021 NFL draft LSU senior fullback/tight end Tory Carter has announced that he will not return for another year of eligibility and will enter the 2021 NFL draft.

JACOBY STEVENS

POSITION : safety

: safety YEAR : senior

: senior LEAVING FOR : NFL draft

: NFL draft NOTES: Stevens was one of the few draft-eligible starters from LSU's 2019 squad to return for another year with the Tigers. He saw his numbers dip from 92 tackles, 5 sacks and 3 interceptions to 63, 3 and 0 in his senior season while spearheading a defensive secondary that struggled to start the year. Stevens and the larger group rebounded for a stronger finish to the season, and recovered a fumble that sealed a victory against Ole Miss, which he had previously said would be his final game with the Tigers.



Stevens split time between wide receiver and safety as a freshman, but was full-time on defense by his sophomore year. He was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week three times in junior season (Mississippi State, Auburn and Arkansas). Stevens is projected as a potential Day 3 selection in the 2021 NFL draft.

OPT OUTS/TRANSFERS

ARIK GILBERT

POSITION : tight end

: tight end YEAR : freshman

: freshman LEAVING FOR : transfer

: transfer NOTES: The 6-foot-5, 249-pound freshman was the prize recruit of the 2020 class, the nation's Gatorade Player of the Year and the highest-rated tight end in the history of 247Sports. He was LSU's second-leading receiver over his eight games played with 35 catches, 368 yards and two touchdowns.



Gilbert returned home to Marietta, Georgia, in the days after LSU's 55-17 loss to Alabama. The following Tuesday LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters the tight end would opt out for the remainder of the season. He opted to enter the NCAA's transfer portal in early January.

LSU tight end Arik Gilbert announces he will enter the NCAA transfer portal After almost a month away from the team, LSU star tight end Arik Gilbert has made his final decision: he will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

KARY VINCENT JR

POSITION: CB

YEAR : senior

: senior NOTES: Vincent was among the first LSU players to announce he'd opt out for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic and announced he'd enter the 2021 NFL draft. He saw action in all of LSU's games in the 2019 title run, starting eight, with 44 tackles and 4 interceptions.



He is projected to be a Day 3 selection.

LSU safety Kary Vincent becomes second Tiger to opt out of football season, will prepare for NFL LSU safety Kary Vincent has become the second Tigers player to opt out of the upcoming football season due to concerns with the coronavirus pa…

JA'MARR CHASE

POSITION : wide receiver

: wide receiver YEAR : junior

: junior NOTES: Chase, who won the Fred Biletnikoff Award in his sophomore season given to the nation's top pass-catcher, announced well before the 2020 season he would opt out due to the coronavirus pandemic and prepare for the 2020 NFL draft. Chase broke several LSU records as a key receiving weapon for Joe Burrow in the 2019 title run, including touchdowns in a season (20) and receiving yards (1,780).



Chase is the lone LSU player projected as a high Day 1 selection in the 2021 NFL draft.

TYLER SHELVIN

POSITION : nose tackle

: nose tackle YEAR : junior

: junior NOTES: Shelvin ascended into a starring role along LSU's defensive line in the 2019 title campaign, starting 13 games and logging 39 tackles, including 3 TFLs. He announced before the start of the 2020 season he would opt out due to the coronavirus pandemic. He reportedly was on the fence to return -- which was the case with Neil Farrell -- but ultimately decided to opt out and said he'd prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Shelvin is projected to be a Day 2 selection.

TERRACE MARSHALL

POSITION : wide receiver

: wide receiver YEAR : junior

: junior NOTES: Marshall played in 7 games before opting out for the Tigers' final three, following a loss to Texas A&M. The junior began the season on a scorching pace, logging 21 catches for 424 yards and seven touchdowns over his first three games with quarterback Myles Brennan, who suffered a season-ending injury during Marshall's 11-catch, 235-yard, 3-touchdown performance in a loss to Missouri.



Marshall's production dipped in his next three games started by true freshman quarterback TJ Finley, but his Tigers career ended on a high note with 10 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Texas A&M. Marshall's performance against Missouri ranks as the 5th-most receiving yards in a game in LSU's history, and his 23 career touchdowns leaves him in a tie with Chase for the 4th-most all-time by an LSU receiver.



Marshall is projected to be an early Day 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

SIAKI 'APU' IKA

POSITION : defensive tackle

: defensive tackle YEAR : sophomore

: sophomore NOTES: Ika played at nose tackle in 13 games for LSU in 2019, but had a limited role to begin the 2020 season. He started against Vanderbilt in the Tigers' second game, but went to the bench in place of Glen Logan against Missouri. LSU coach Ed Orgeron projected more time for Ika against Florida, but that game was postponed. He saw limited action against South Carolina the next week, with reports emerging the following week that he'd enter the transfer portal. He eventually landed on Baylor as his transfer destination.

Former LSU defensive tackle Siaki 'Apu' Ika announces transfer to Baylor Former LSU defensive tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika announced he will transfer to Baylor, where he will rejoin former Tigers defensive coordinator and…

TRAVEZ MOORE

POSITION : defensive end

: defensive end YEAR : junior

: junior NOTES: Moore played in LSU's first two games of the season before announcing he'd opt out the rest of the way, and also entered the NCAA transfer portal. Moore chose Arizona State as his transfer destination and will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.

Report: LSU's Travez Moore has entered the NCAA transfer portal LSU senior Travez Moore, a linebacker and defensive end who announced last month he was opting out the remainder of the 2020 season, has repor…

WHO'S RETURNING?

GLEN LOGAN

POSITION : defensive tackle

: defensive tackle YEAR : senior

: senior NOTES: A former defensive end in LSU's 3-4 scheme, Logan switched to defensive tackle in 2020, recording 17 tackles and half a tackle for loss. The 6-foot-3, 339-pound Kenner will be taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted by an NCAA waiver due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANDRE ANTHONY

POSITION : defensive end

: defensive end YEAR : senior

: senior NOTES: Anthony led the Tigers with 5.5 sacks in 2020 and ranked fourth on the team with 5.5 TFLs. Anthony saw action in 10 games, starting eight, with 24 tackles, four quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.



The 6-foot-3, 255-pound New Orleans native will be taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted by an NCAA waiver due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ED INGRAM

POSITION : left guard

: left guard YEAR : junior

: junior NOTES: The 6-foot-3, 315-pound junior was eligible to leave early for the NFL draft but announced he will return for his final season with the Tigers.

LSU's starting left guard Ed Ingram announces he's coming back for another season LSU starting left guard Ed Ingram has announced he will return for his senior season, which means the Tigers now have every starting interior …

CHASEN HINES

POSITION : right guard

: right guard YEAR : junior

: junior NOTES: The 6-foot-3, 349-pound junior was eligible to leave early for the NFL draft but announced he will return for his final season with the Tigers.

NEIL FARRELL

POSITION : defensive tackle

: defensive tackle YEAR : senior

: senior NOTES: Farrell played in all 10 games, starting six, in 2020 and recorded 25 tackles, including 2.5 TFLs and a sack.



The Mobile, Alabama native was the first LSU player to announce he'd opt out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but later reversed that decision and returned to the team. He now plans to take advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted by an NCAA waiver due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell announces he will return for another senior season LSU senior defensive tackle Neil Farrell announced late Thursday night that he will return for another year of eligibility.

ALI GAYE

POSITION : defensive end

: defensive end YEAR : junior

: junior NOTES: Gaye led LSU with 9.5 tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries. He also recorded two sacks and six pass breakups, often using his long arms to disrupt throws, while intercepting one pass in the season finale against Ole Miss.



Gaye transferred to LSU after starring at Garden City Community College in 2019, where he was rated the No. 2 JUCO defensive end in the country. He will be taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted by an NCAA waiver due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ali Gaye is coming back: LSU defensive end says he'll return to Tigers for 2021 season Junior defensive end Ali Gaye will return to LSU next season, he announced Thursday on social media. Gaye wrote on Twitter he will see "tiger nation" in 2021.

LIAM SHANAHAN

POSITION : center

: center YEAR : senior

: senior NOTES: Shanahan, who transferred to LSU after three seasons with Harvard, was the first Tigers player to announce he'd return to take advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is the list of additional players on LSU's 2020 roster listed in the senior class who could potentially take advantage of an extra year of eligibility.

Darren Evans , cornerback

, cornerback Lloyd Cole , cornerback

, cornerback Cameron Lewis , safety

, safety Ray Thornton , linebacker

, linebacker Austin Deculus , offensive line

, offensive line Jacobian Guillory, defensive line

This list will be updated as more players make their announcements.