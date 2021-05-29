One day when Paul Mainieri was 4 years old, he went to his father’s baseball game. Mainieri loved the sport just like his dad, Demie, and when his mother couldn’t take him that day, he begged to go anyway.

“Don't you leave Daddy's side,” Mainieri’s mother told him as he walked out the door. “Go everywhere Daddy goes.”

Mainieri sat in the dugout wearing a Miami Dade uniform his mother had sewn for him as he watched the game. At one point, his father walked onto the field to talk to a pitcher. Unbeknownst to his dad, Mainieri followed him. Then Mainieri’s father felt someone tug at his leg. He turned around.

“What are you doing here?” Mainieri’s father asked.

“Mom told me to stay with you,” Mainieri said.

Nearly six decades have passed since that day, but Mainieri never stopped following his dad. Inspired by his father, who won 1,012 games and a junior-college national championship, Mainieri devoted his life to the same profession. He hoped to replicate a fraction of Demie’s success.

Mainieri did, and then some. Over 39 years at four schools, he reached six College World Series and won the 2009 national championship, building a Hall of Fame career that he announced Friday will end after the season, his 15th at LSU.

During an emotional news conference, Mainieri broke into tears for the first time when he thought about his dad.

“I'm going to try and get through this,” Mainieri said. “I'm sorry.”

No one had a greater influence on Mainieri’s career. As Mainieri spent his childhood in the dugout and on team buses, his father demonstrated that coaches were leaders before anything else. He said they needed to positively influence players’ lives. Mainieri never forgot the lessons.

Mainieri viewed Demie as almost more than a father. He idolized him. Once, Mainieri said, “If he had told me the world was flat, I would have believed him.” Mainieri called him his best friend and his mentor. So it came as no surprise that when Mainieri met his wife, Karen, and they married soon after he graduated college, Mainieri asked his dad to serve as his best man.

Even as Mainieri began his own career, he leaned on his father, calling him after games for advice. The only game he ever missed was for his father’s retirement party at Miami Dade, and when St. Thomas University later named its field after Paul, he asked to include his middle name: Demie.

Eventually, Mainieri reached Notre Dame, where he spent 12 seasons. He felt content there. Then LSU offered him the job. Multiple factors influenced the decision, including something his dad always taught him.

“In my father’s teachings, the worst thing you could have in life is regret,” Mainieri said on an LSU podcast earlier this year. “If you regret you didn’t give everything you had to something, then your life will feel unfulfilled.”

Mainieri took the position, and in his third season, LSU won the national championship. On the field after the game, Mainieri noticed his dad walking toward him. They wrapped each other in a hug and cried, two Hall of Fame coaches at the pinnacle of their sport.

Mainieri spent years searching for a picture of their embrace, especially as his father began his battle with dementia. A couple weeks after Demie died in 2019, Mainieri visited his mother. They chatted for a while. In the middle of their conversation, she handed him a frame.

“Hey,” she said, “why don’t you keep this?”

Underneath the glass, Mainieri saw a picture of him and his father hugging after the College World Series. He placed it on the console of his car.

As Mainieri approached the end of the regular season this year, he knew his career may soon end. He had considered retirement for several months, and though he hadn’t come to a final decision, he understood time was fleeting.

When LSU traveled to Texas A&M for its final series, Mainieri needed one more win to capture 1,500 in his career, an accomplishment that would make him the fifth Division I baseball coach to both reach the mark and win a national championship. Mainieri brought his oldest son with him.

After LSU won the second game of the series, Mainieri hugged his son in the dugout and waved to the LSU fans who made the trip. Then he thought about his dad, a man who will never leave his mind.

“I’ve had a lot of milestone wins because I’m old, but I’ve got to be honest with you, this one is pretty special,” Mainieri said. “You know, um…”

He paused. He rubbed his nose. Tears welled in his eyes.

“I have my son, Nick, here with me, and I thought a lot about my father. I remember when he won his 1,000th game, I thought, ‘Oh my God, if I could ever come close to winning 1,000 games, I’d be very proud of my career.’ ”

Mainieri did.