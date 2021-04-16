BR.lsuspringfootball.031921 HS 648.JPG
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15) works in a drill at practice, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the LSU football practice facility in Baton Rouge, La. Behind him are LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (5).

Yes, LSU football is here! Well, sort of. 

The Tigers will take the field Saturday afternoon for their annual spring game, giving an early glimpse of where key position battles stand heading into the 2021 season.

Scroll below for key info to watch, stream or listen to the action, along with pregame storylines, live updates from Tiger Stadium and more.

THE GAME

  • WHAT: NATIONAL L CLUB SPRING GAME
  • WHEN: Saturday, noon
  • WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge
  • TV: SECN+
  • ONLINE: WatchESPN
  • RADIO: 104.5/104.9 FM

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

• STORY | LSU's 4-man QB competition will take center stage for offense in spring game; 'We're all brothers'

• Who are LSU's possible starters on defense and special teams? Here are our projections

• STORY | What to expect in LSU's spring game? Ed Orgeron on 'vanilla' plays, available players, more

LIVE UPDATES

