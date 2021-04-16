Yes, LSU football is here! Well, sort of.
The Tigers will take the field Saturday afternoon for their annual spring game, giving an early glimpse of where key position battles stand heading into the 2021 season.
Scroll below for key info to watch, stream or listen to the action, along with pregame storylines, live updates from Tiger Stadium and more.
THE GAME
- WHAT: NATIONAL L CLUB SPRING GAME
- WHEN: Saturday, noon
- WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge
- TV: SECN+
- ONLINE: WatchESPN
- RADIO: 104.5/104.9 FM
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
• STORY | LSU's 4-man QB competition will take center stage for offense in spring game; 'We're all brothers'
• Who are LSU's possible starters on defense and special teams? Here are our projections
• STORY | What to expect in LSU's spring game? Ed Orgeron on 'vanilla' plays, available players, more
LIVE UPDATES
Can't see the feed below? Click here