LSU senior Ma’Khail Hilliard stranded nine runners Friday night in the Tigers' series-opening game against Georgia at Alex Box Stadium, escaping two bases-loaded jams.
The start set the tone for a sterling performance by the pitching staff, which was backed by a three-homer attack from LSU's hitters in a 6-2 win.
"I thought the defense played exceptionally well, they stayed behind me and made sure that if I keep doing what I'm doing and throwing strikes, it was going to pay off," Hilliard said.
In the first inning, Ben Anderson singled up the middle and advanced to second on a sacrifice, then to third a wild pitch by Hilliard. After walks to the next two batters, pitching coach Jason Kelly met with Hilliard on the mound.
"In that moment, there's no getting that opportunity back, so I reset my breathing routine and make sure I'm convcted," Hilliard said.
And he flipped a switch. Hilliard battled, throwing 13 pitches to the next two batters to strike them out. The normally nonchalant pitcher skipped off the mound in celebration.
"I thought Ma'Khail getting through that first inning with a zero was amazing and that speaks to his pitch ability and his toughness," Johnson said. "Credit Georgia, early in the game, they took some good at-bats and made it hard on him, laid off some tough pitches that he's gotten some strikeouts on recently, but he just kept going."
Hilliard gave up a two-run homer in the third but loaded the bases again in the fourth on a pair of singles and a walk — but he induced a lineout to retire the side.
Through five innings, Hilliard’s pitch count was at 102 — already matching the number he had thrown through seven innings the previous week. After retiring batters in order in the sixth, Hilliard finished his fourth quality start of the season, tossing 111 pitches, 79 for strikes, allowing two runs on eight hits, walking three and striking out seven. It was the most pitches he's thrown in a game this year and fourth over 100.
"I went down to the dugout and I was like, 'What we got?' and he was like, 'You go until we tell you to stop,' and I said, 'Cool,'" Hilliard said.
That outing, Johnson said, allowed them to rearrange who they used in the bullpen. LSU used three relievers in the contest and none threw more than 20 pitches through the remaining innings, which will allow the Tigers to have options for the remaining two games of the series.
Eric Reyzelman came on in relief in the seventh, but after allowing two on, Riley Cooper replaced him, firing eight pitches to strike out back-to-back hitters to retire the side, leaving both runners stranded. Paul Gervase finished the game from the mound.
In all, LSU’s staff stranded 13 of Georgia’s runners.
Meanwhile, at the plate, the Tigers starting bringing runners home.
Last weekend against Missouri, seven of their 17 runs were scored on solo home runs. This weekend started with a little more efficiency, as LSU scored five runs on three home runs against Georgia (29-13, 11-8 SEC).
The Tigers (28-13, 11-8) scored their first four runs off a pair of two-run homers by Tyler McManus and Cade Doughty. McManus cranked a home run to left-center in the second inning, scoring Tre’ Morgan, who had singled.
Doughty belted a ball to left field to score Josh Pearson in the third inning. The fifth run came in the fourth on a sac fly by Josh Stevenson after the Bulldogs had changed their pitcher from starting right-hander Noah Crisp to left-hander Luke Wagner. It was Crisp’s shortest outing since March 27 against Kentucky.
"Offensively, I thought it was a good night, better than the numbers showed," Johnson said. "Nolan Crisp does a good job of getting ground balls and we were able to hit the mistakes for a couple of home runs."
The third home run came off the bat of Dylan Crews in the seventh inning, adding the Tigers' sixth and final run for insurance. He was one of two LSU batters who were able to tally hits off of left-handers.
Georgia had tied the score in the top of the third on a two-run home run off the bat of Connor Tate, following McManus’ homer before LSU reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the inning.
Otherwise, the innings went quietly after the Bulldogs’ pitching change to lefties in the fifth and eighth, though the Tigers drew two walks off of Collin Caldwell, who had relieved Wagner.
Overall, LSU was 2 for 13 against lefties.
Going into the game, the Tigers were batting .209 against left-handers, compared to .292 overall. LSU faces right-hander Jonathan Cannon on Saturday, who currently leads the SEC with a 1.55 ERA. It's a matchup between a star-studded lineup with the fourth-best batting average in the conference and No. 2 slugging percentage (.513) versus a dominant pitcher.
"They'll wake up with a little extra edge and lay out a game plan and it'll only be as good as their willingness to step in there and make it hard on them, not many people have done that," Johnson said. "I'm looking forward to the challenge."