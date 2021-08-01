TOKYO — Former LSU Tennis All-American Michael Venus is now an Olympic medalist, the school's first in that sport and the first for New Zealand in tennis in more than 100 years.
Venus and his partner Marcus Daniell won a bronze medal in men's doubles Friday for New Zealand, defeating Americans Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren. Venus and Daniell won in straight sets, 7-6, 6-2 at the Ariake Tennis Centre.
It is the second Olympics for Venus, who also competed in the 2016 games in Rio. It is the first Olympic tennis medal for New Zealand since 1912.
Venus attended LSU from 2006-09. In 2009, he was named the Louisiana Player of the Year, SEC Player of the Year, First-Team All-SEC, and was an ITA Singles & Doubles All-American.